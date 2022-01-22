The 2021 World Finals at Mugello allowed the general public to preview the Ferrari Daytona SP3, the new exclusive jewel of the Icona range, a program that the Cavallino has destined for a small number of customers and which already includes the Monza SP1 and Monza SP2. A car inspired by the Sport Prototype, with a breathtaking design that will be produced in only 599 units, all of which have already been sold, thus making the latest arrival from Maranello even more desirable. For the wealthiest collectors, however, there seems to be a possibility that should not be missed: in fact, a sales announcement appeared on the James Edition for one of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 specimens.

The price is obviously on request but we expect it to be well above the 2 million euros (excluding customizations) which normally were used to grab one of the latest Ferrari Icon models. As reported by the announcement published on the marketplace specializing in luxury goods, the car will not be available before 2023, in line with the delivery times announced by the Maranello carmaker at the world premiere staged in Florence in November. The third model of the Icona program is the result of a stylistic language that draws on the successes achieved in Motorsport in the 1960s and in particular on the feat at the 24 Hours of Daytona on February 6, 1967 which saw three Ferraris,the 330 P3 / 4, the 330 P4 and the 412 P parade. However, the design is not nostalgic-inspired but has a model that looks at the latest creations of the Centro Stile in Maranello that converge in a harmonious, balanced but above all impactful supercar.

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 weighs just 1485 kg dry, with a balance of 44 forward and 56 rear. The heart of the third Icon is a 65 ° V12 engine with a displacement of 6.5 capable of delivering 840 HP at 9,500 rpm. Located in the rear-central position, this twelve-cylinder adopts titanium connecting rods, which guarantee a lightening of 40% compared to steel, and the use of a new material for the construction of the pistons. The performance are once again unique, with a top speed exceeding 340 km / h and the ability to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.85 seconds and burn the 0-200 in 7.4.