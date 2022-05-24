If you are not among the 599 lucky (and wealthy) who will be able to drive one Ferrari Daytona SP3 do not worry, there is a chance for you to put a copy of the third model of the Icona program in one of the rooms of your home. However, you will have to settle for a shelf and not the garage because the Daytona SP3 we are talking about is a faithful scale replica of the Cavallino supercar: it is the Lego Technic kit dedicated to the elegant Rossa, a new model to be built that strengthens the partnership between the car manufacturer from Maranello and the Danish brick company.

After the sets dedicated to the 738-piece Ferrari F1, the 1,360-piece Enzo Ferrari and the 1,327-piece Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, it was the turn of the Daytona SP3 with a process that began in full pandemic, with the car not even being built yet. , thus engaging in a joint work between the technicians of Maranello and the Lego experts. The supercar from the Icona program is the second to have a dedicated Lego Technic kit after the Ferrari 488 GTE AF Corse # 51. This is no simple model to build, with the SP3 replica faithfully reproducing some of the car’s distinctive elements, such as the wingspan doors.

“The car is a combination of aesthetics and functionality. Not only is it beautifully shaped, it’s not just something beautiful to show off, but it’s a concrete demonstration of what true automotive engineering is. – you can read on Ferrari Magazine – The Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 represents the latest milestone reached by the collaboration between Ferrari and LEGO, a partnership that dates back to 1998. ” In the box there are also two books with the information necessary to build the model, as well as exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes photographs, to live an exciting experience from start to finish.