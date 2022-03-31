A shower of prizes for Ferrari on the occasion of the “Red Dot Award: Product Design“. The Maranello house has seen four of its models be crowned because of their exclusive and distinctive design: the “Red Dot: Best of the Best” was awarded to the special Daytona SP3, while three other awards were given to the 812 Competizione, the 812 Competizione A and the 296 GTB. Poker of prizes for the Prancing Horse, therefore, to testify that Maranello’s work is not focused only on power and performance but also on design, style and aesthetics.

The Ferrari Daytona SP3, the latest addition to the Prancing Horse Icon segment, deserves a special focus. Particularly striking the jury of one of the most prestigious awards in terms of design on a global level were the plastic and sensual surfaces of the sports car of Maranello, which alternate with the decisive lines that recall the preponderant entry of aerodynamics into the design of racing cars of the 60s and 70s such as the 330 P4, the 350 Can-Am and the 512 S. world of Sport Prototypes, moreover, comes the strong choice of Ferrari to equip this model with the Targa-type bodywork, characterized by a removable hard top. The award for the Daytona SP3, as well as those reserved for the other crowned Ferraris, will be awarded during an awards ceremony whose 2022 edition is scheduled for next June 20 in Essen, Germany.

Recall that in the last seven years Ferrari has obtained 23 Red Dot Awards: it is a absolute record, given that in the 68-year history of the award no other car manufacturer has managed to achieve a similar result. In addition, in the last eight editions, the jury has awarded for seven times Red Dot: Best of the Best, which represents the most prestigious recognition for as many Ferrari-branded models, such as the FXX-K, the 488 GTB, the J50, the Portofino, the Monza SP1, the SF90 Stradale and, indeed, the Daytona SP3.