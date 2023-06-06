Vigna quotes a Japanese proverb

“Nana korobi ya oki”that is to say “Fall seven times and get up eight”. This is the Japanese proverb quoted by the CEO of Ferrari Benedict Vigna on the occasion of the Bloomberg Capital Market Forum in which he participated being interviewed by the moderator Tommaso Ebhardt. Vigna used this quote to frame the difficult moment Scuderia Ferrari is going through in F1 in this 2023.

The SF-23, a single-seater that during its presentation at Fiorano Vigna he had baptized as “a car that will have no precedent in terms of speed” after seven races he finds himself in fourth position in the Constructors’ standings with only one podium to his credit. The balance goes beyond any pessimistic forecast given that Red Bull is unreachable, Mercedes seems to have embarked on the road to recovery before Ferrari and the opponents of Vasseur and his companions at the moment seem to be more Aston Martin and Alpine, respectively seventh and fourth force at the end of 2022.

“It applies to life, it also applies to F1 – continued Vigna after quoting the proverb – it’s not easy, sometimes you slip four floors and you don’t see the end. But with work, with passion, with skills and with your heart, you eventually recover. I’ve been there many times.” The CEO therefore seems to have full confidence in the fact that the situation is destined to improve and it could not be otherwise given that the balance to date, at least in terms of podiums, is lower than in 2020 when the SF-1000 even finished in sixth place in the standings Builders.

“Racing will always be in Ferrari’s DNA – added Vigna, who underlined the return to the premier class of the WEC, the Hypercar – We are back after 50 years in the premier class of the WEC and this weekend there will be the 24 Hours of Le Mans. We believe that the track is the ideal environment for experimenting with solutions to be implemented in road production”.