The moment of crisis that the Ferrari since the start of the world championship it has already created some tensions around the Maranello team, with the constant and repeated questions of the fans Red on the reasons why the historian little horse fails to reassert itself in F1. In fact, if you look at the roll of honor, the last success in the drivers’ championship dates back to sixteen years ago, with Kimi Raikkonen as world champion in 2007, while fifteen if you want to concentrate exclusively on success among the constructors.

The world championship touched by Massa

Actually, right there 2008Ferrari was close to the world championship double even with Philip Massa, for a few moments world champion in his native Brazil before Lewis Hamilton overtook Timo Glock at the last corner of Interlagos, obtaining that 5th place which was enough to climb to the roof of the world. The Brazilian had a track engineer like him Rob Smedleywho in other seasons has experienced moments of crisis of results that he recognizes in the current ones.

The pressure in Ferrari

Intervened at Sky Sports F1the Briton explained the importance of Ferrari in Italy, to such an extent that the lack of successes push the Fans to generate a very strong pressure around the team to bear: “I think for all executives, especially those who are exposed to the media, it is a huge responsibility – has explained – no doubt, and I’ve said it before: you can describe the Ferrari in Italy as a religion. It’s the national team, and therefore you represent the nation, not just a brand. So it’s tough, and you don’t need a thick skin, you need a rubber skin, because I think it’s normal to go through cycles. I myself remember you are held on a pedestal and considered the best thing since sliced ​​bread, but four or six weeks later, or two months later, people literally spit on you in the street. It’s a difficult dichotomy, and one just has to be resisted. You have to mix the highs with the lows, so that you have a single emotional point of view on all of this to give you the balance you need to be able to continue to make results day after day, because that’s what matters.”

Advice to Vasseur

Smedley also commented on the pressure the new team principal is currently experiencing Frederic Vasseuradvising the latter to continue working hard: “When people tell you how good you are, the important thing is not to listen to them – he added – but it’s the same important to do this when told how poor you are. I think Fred will deal with all of this: he’s a good guy, he’s been in motorsport for a long time in positions of responsibility, at ART Grand Prix and Renault, before joining Alfa Romeo. He’s been there, and he knows what that means. In Ferrari there is a different intensity and pressure, but him he just has to keep going, because that’s part of his job“.