Ferrari's 'Red Bull' confirmed

Scuderia Ferrari is happy to announce the renewal and expansion of the partnership with Celsius Holdings, producer of the world-famous fitness drink Celsius, which becomes the global team partner of the Formula 1 team. Celsius will therefore continue to give energy to Scuderia Ferrari on the track and in Maranello with its fitness drink made with top quality ingredients and with zero sugar designed to help people who want to live fit, try to push their limits and improve the quality of daily life. Scuderia Ferrari fans will also be able to continue to enjoy the special activations that Celsius will organize throughout the season both on and off the tracks, for a season to remember.

Lorenzo GiorgettiChief Racing Revenue Officer of Ferrari: “Less than a year after the start of our collaboration, we are pleased to expand the partnership with Celsius, which becomes Scuderia Ferrari's global Team Partner for the 2024 season and beyond. With its products based on premium ingredients, Celsius will provide our drivers and team members with an essential energy reserve to perform at their best during this 24 Grand Prix season. Celsius is quickly becoming one of the most popular energy drinks on the market and we look forward to working with them on new ideas to create more exciting experiences for our fans around the world.”

Kyle WatsonExecutive Vice President, Marketing of Celsius: “Celsius shares with Scuderia Ferrari the passion for competition which pushes the drivers, the team and the fans to give their best and live in good shape on and off the track. We couldn't be happier to continue to grow our partnership with this historic Formula 1 team who shares with us the desire to extract the best from every day and perform at the highest levels.”