499P off the podium in Brazil

Fifth and sixth place for the Hypercars of the Scuderia di Maranello at the end of the 6 hours of Brazilfifth round of the WEC World Endurance Championship. Toyota dominated the race, winning with the #8 following fuel intake problems experienced by the #7, which nevertheless recovered to fourth place, overtaking the #51 499P in the final minutes. In the Constructors’ standings, Ferrari dropped to third place in the Constructors’ standings, 17 points behind Porsche, while in the Drivers’ standings, the #50 crew of Fuoco-Nielsen-Molina has 19 points to recover on Estre-Lotterer-Vanthoor and a three-point margin on Kobayashi-De Vries-Conway.

Antonello ColettaFerrari Endurance Manager, did not hide his disappointment at the end of the race for a BOP that was decidedly penalising for the 499Ps: “At the end of a race like the one experienced here in Brazil It’s hard to find the best words to express the frustration and sense of helplessness the team felt.. Despite an impeccable job in the preparation of the event and during the race, it was not possible to obtain a better result on the track. We were aware that we would not have had the chance to compete for the victory and unfortunately what emerged in the simulations was confirmed by what happened in the race. We hope to have the opportunity to fight fairly in Austin”.

“The result of the 6 Hours of Interlagos unfortunately confirmed what we expected from the pre-race analyses to demonstrate of the excellent correlation between virtual simulations and the track – added the technical director Ferdinando Cannizzo – even though we maximized the performance of the package at our disposal, the gap to our opponents was definitely too big to aim for the podium. All that remains is to look forward and hope to have, in the next races, the possibility of being competitive”.