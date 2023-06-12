Ferrari wins the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on its debut in the premier category. Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi and James Calado broke the fast that had lasted for 58 years, with the last overall victory dating back to the 1965 edition. The main architects of the historic triumph at Le Mans, however, are above all Antonello Coletta, head of Sportive GT, and the technical director Ferdinando Cannizzo. The two thinking heads of the endurance horse met the journalists in a joyful press conference in the Le Mans paddock.

Where does this victory fit in the glorious Ferrari history?

B.C: “After fifty years, I’m sure this is one of the most important victories ever. It is a pleasure, but also a surprise. Ferrari is the first manufacturer to win in the premier category on its debut. For us it is an incredible satisfaction. I would like to remind you that a year ago the car didn’t exist, we only had a blank sheet and today we are here to celebrate a victory. We are very proud of all the people who worked on this project.”

What was the winning key?

B.C “Probably the most important reason is that we have put together an incredible group of people, friends but also very professional. We have worked together for years with GTs, although this car is bound to be much more complex. But our group is what created the basis for our victory. Without this group it would not have been possible to create this car and find ourselves here celebrating this victory”.

How did this victory come in advance of the objectives?

B.C “We started quite late, first with the GT3 and then with the prototype. Maybe the opposite would have been better, but we hadn’t decided to make the 499P yet. The goal was to win. Frankly, we didn’t have the presumption to say ‘we go to Le Mans and we win‘. Then it’s clear that by definition Ferrari goes to try to win, but you also need respect for your opponents, the awareness that you’re not alone and that the others have been there longer than you. Toyota has been participating in endurance in the top category for years, while the others started a year and a half before us. We were hoping to make a good impression, score some podiums and maybe win a race during the year. Then at Sebring we took pole position, as well as at Spa, where we also showed we were there in the race. At Le Mans, therefore, we arrived well equipped, building on all the previous mistakes. We never stopped developing the car and the kids invent one every day”.

B.C “Ferdinando and I have offices facing each other and this is one of our winning keys. We are a group that is first of all made up of friends and then a work group. This is not trivial. Having the door facing each other, we often talk about our ideas. This ensures that the project never stops growing, that all the engineers continue to work, that all the commercial, marketing and sports personnel who support the project do their part. Everyone has the role of him. There are no jealousies, nor positions taken by one side or the other. So the results come. I believe in the stability of the group and in mutual respect, that is already worth a tenth. When you have a problem then you don’t get discouraged, all together we try to find a solution. In this way it is easier to forge ahead and in the end the most beautiful victory has come”.

What makes this car, the 499P, so fast?

FC “The technical regulation for this class is very restrictive. The aerodynamic coefficients, power, weight and energy consumption are limited. Many things are fixed. The goal was to find ways to make this car more competitive than our rivals. This was quite simple for us, finding the areas where we could be daring with the project. Obviously I can’t reveal too much, but for example I think our car is very healthy from an aerodynamic, mechanical and weight distribution point of view. However, the project is new. We still have a lot to learn, including how to make the various systems work together. For example, the radiator damage I wouldn’t call it a weakness, but definitely something I would like to improve. We must not lose the spirit of improving race after race, without ever stopping”.

On the eve of Le Mans there was a change to the Balance of Performance. How did you manage it?

FC “As you know, we cannot comment on any decision on the BoP. What I can say is that 30kg doesn’t change the car much. Yes, there is an impact on tire management and balance, but they don’t completely change the picture. We completely forgot what the limits were, instead focusing on our strengths, tackling every situation that came our way. Today we showed that we are focused in every moment of the race. We made no mistakes and this was the team’s greatest strength.”

What happened in the pits when the car didn’t restart?

FC “At the pit stop, for some reason, there was a loss of communication between the various systems in the car. There was no alternative but to restart the machine. The first time we were surprised so we prepared the procedure better and when it reoccurred we were able to handle the situation. We were lucky to have some margin on our pursuer”.

When did you become convinced that you could really win?

B.C “Today I had the feeling that we could win when the car restarted after the last pit stop, with 20 minutes to go. We were at the last stop, the Toyota had had problems and we were in a comfort zone. Then at some point the car stopped. It was a bad time. When it came back on, I knew we could do it.”

On Sunday morning the #50 put some pressure on Toyota. Was it planned?

B.C “During the race it is clear that the strategy changes lap after lap and stint after stint. Around Sunday morning, the fight with Toyota was very tough. We had the second car nearby and we thought it might put pressure on our opponents. I would like to mention though that we had a minute in the Toyota and then with the Safety Car we started from zero, but during the night our lead was very important. For this reason, I believe that the victory for Ferrari is well deserved”.

The 499P has always been fast over the flying lap, but this time it also maintained the race pace. What has changed?

FC “What has changed is that race after race and test after test we have learned to get to know our car better and better and to find a setup that goes well with tires that we hadn’t designed ourselves and that we saw for the first time at the beginning of this year. The development had been done with last year’s tires and compounds. It is normal that there has been a learning process, which began in Sebring. Obviously it’s easier to identify a single set-up with minimum weight, with little fuel, and be fast right away. What gave us confidence that the car was born well and we weren’t discouraged when we didn’t have the best set-up to make the car go fast in all race conditions. But we rolled up our sleeves, focused on where we needed to improve and the gap narrowed race after race, until it closed completely here”.

Do you think there was a difference in wheelbase between the two Ferraris?

FC “The two cars had a very similar wheelbase. We were unfortunate that a stone punctured the grille and hit our radiator. This had never happened to us in the tests, where we don’t lap with other cars in front anyway. Maybe for the next races we will strengthen that grid! However, despite this problem, the race of the #50 restarted. We didn’t lose the will not to give up and started to recover position after position. This morning we found ourselves watching two races, not just the one in the lead, but also trying to maximize the result for the other car”.

A few weeks ago the 296 GT3 also won the Nurburgring 24 hours. Is it a car that has something in common with the 499P?

FC “As Antonello said, we started from the GT work group and made it grow. Similarly, we started from the 296 GT3 and transformed it into a more complex prototype for regulatory reasons, but with the same approach and the same design approach. An attentive eye will find many similarities, perhaps with different shapes, but similar from a technical and engineering point of view. I can mention the engine, which is derived from the 296 GTB, from which the GT3 and in turn the 499P derived. Same architecture and same philosophical approach from an engine point of view, but different applications that I hope will continue to be successful”.

What goal can there be after a win at Le Mans?

B.C “Okay, today we won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and we’ve been on the podium in all the races so far. At the same time, however, we have great respect for the other manufacturers and the 24-hour race was very complicated. Cadillac, Porsche, Toyota and Peugeot… all the manufacturers were very fast at different points in the race. For this I expect that the next races will be very difficult. We have to be very consistent and learn every minute we spend on the track. Yes, we won at Le Mans, but the car is very young and we need to gain experience. Today, however, we can feed another dream. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is just one race in the world championship… Why not?”.