A Le Mans to defend

The WEC World Endurance Championship will also start next weekend in addition to the F1 one. The Hypercars and the rest of the WEC will be on stage in Qatar for the 1812 km on the Lusail circuit, which hosts the prologue on Monday and Tuesday. There Ferrari enters its second year in the premier class with the aim of questioning Toyota's leadership, beaten on the most prestigious stage, that of Le Mans.

The manager of Endurance activities Antonello Coletta he framed the 2024 of the Scuderia di Maranello in this way: “In 2024 our goal is to confirm the positive results obtained last year, not only by trying to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans again, but trying to achieve more successes throughout the year. A task that will not be easy but which we will try to complete with all our strength. From this point of view, the third 499P at the start will allow us to have the possibility of gathering much more information and more quickly. We expect a lot from this car, both in terms of results and contribution to development“.

Ferrari will have to compete against new opponents – Lamborghini, Alpine and BMW in particular – who obviously dream of following in the footsteps of the Prancing Horse: The 2024 season will be more difficult than the previous one, with almost triple the number of opponents compared to the previous season. Compared to last year, we all show up at the start with greater experience and similar ambitions. Our objective has not changed: we approach the season with humility and awareness of our means, trying to fight for victory in every race“, the words of the technical director Ferdinando Cannizzo.

The calendar has added one stage compared to 2023 – eight instead of seven – a positive aspect for the driver included in the crew of the 499P #51 winner at Le Mans Alessandro Pier Guidi. The Piedmontese also highlighted that it will be necessary to 'discover' two new tracks such as Imola and Interlagos: “This year we have one more race compared to 2023, bringing the world championship challenges to eight: this is a positive aspect because it gives you a few more chances to recover in case of unlucky episodes in the race. The calendar includes two tracks on which we have never raced with Hypercars where there will be no shortage of unknowns, in particular because we have no absolute references on our performances and those of our rivals“.

Antonio Giovinazzi – who also scored at Le Mans – does not hide and speaks openly about his World title objective: “The results achieved in 2023 should certainly not be forgotten, but now the time has come to focus on the future. For the 2024 season the objectives are ambitious: I would like to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans again and try to win the world title which would be an extraordinary achievement for Ferrari. Last year we achieved an exceptional feat at the 24 Hours, now we will try to do even better by fighting for the championship victory“.