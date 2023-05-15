Ferrari, looking for the way to reach Red Bull

In-house analyzes continue Ferrari. The Scuderia from Maranello took advantage of the week off to work on an SF-23 which performed below expectations in Miami, suffering with both the medium and hard tyres, and with both drivers.

In Florida the Red is back fourth forcebehind Aston Martin and Mercedes, and the crux is all in the race pace and tire degradation, connected problems that they are unable to solve in Maranello, even though they are aware that they have built a car that with an empty tank expresses itself on levels much more similar to those of Red Bull.

Clear’s words

The Senior Performance Engineer of Ferrari Jock Clear tried to explain the difficulties of the SF-23: “We understood well where the problems areit is about quantifying them. In a certain sense, we can say that we have noticed some differences“, these are the words reported by Autosport. “We may not yet understand how these differences manifest themselves. This is the process we are facing at the moment, to identify what we can do or what we can shift in terms of attention, to bring the race pace back on line“.

Giving up Saturday?

“Should we take a step back in qualifying? It’s always a very difficult pill to swallow, because very often the races are held in qualifying. So, we can’t afford to lose sight of Saturday, but we certainly need to understand how to get the pace in the race, where Red Bull is very fast, especially on the straights and with the DRS open. And then the driver doesn’t have to use too much skill to get from corner to corner as fast as possible. This is also clearly an area where Red Bull are very strong – we have to take our hats off and say they are doing something very clever. The car runs very, very well on the wheelbase. We could also conclude that to do this they are giving up some pace in qualifying. That’s why we can compete with them, because they are not optimal on Saturdays“.