Ferrari and Red Bull are cars characterized by profound differences. The visual diversity of the external surfaces is the reflection of two opposing philosophies, with the technicians of Maranello and Milton Keynes who have decided to seek performance in different ways. Among the most evident differences stands out how the RB18 is an incredibly fast car on the straight, while the F1-75 excels in terms of aerodynamic load, as well as traction coming out of the hairpin bends at low speed, where the mechanical grip guaranteed by the suspension group emerges. However, neither of the two cars is lacking in one area of ​​performance rather than in another, as the different behavior was sought by the respective designers, favoring certain aspects to obtain, however, often similar chronometric results.

To explain it is Jock ClearFerrari Senior Performance Engineer, who spoke to Tech Talk, the technical in-depth program produced by Formula 1: “At this stage of the season it is now quite certain that this is intrinsic in the solutions that the two teams have come up with. There is nothing in our car that is wrong with regards to top speed, just as there is nothing wrong with Red Bull as far as low mileage is concerned. It’s all about people choosing a direction to go, a decision that is made very early in the development path, in August last year, which is why it’s not something that can be easily changed. Obviously, the two different solutions return similar results in terms of lap time, reaching it however in slightly different ways ”.

Jock Clear also commented on the latest updates introduced on the Red, which from Suzuka is equipped with an updated bottom: “The main difference is in a very important area, under the rear where the exit section of the Venturi tunnels is, where we have what we call the foot plate, in front of the rear wheels, which is extremely sensitive in terms of aerodynamic load”. According to Clear, the introduction of the spending cap forced teams to review development planning: “In the past there was a tendency to bring two or three large packages every year. But I think that with the budget situation this year most of the teams have gone more gradually, bringing a piece to one race rather than another, with smaller incremental updates. We don’t see big leaps forward or packages that guarantee half a second per lap, but at each race people bring small details that fit into a package that is now consolidated at this point of the year “concluded the British engineer.