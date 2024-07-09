Fireworks Chefs

“I believe much more in the group than in individuals”he repeated like a mantra in this year and a half since his appointment at Ferrari, the team principal Frederic Vasseur. After each step forward and after the first successes of his mandate, he was then accompanied by another symbolic phrase coined by the fans of the Prancing Horse, the “let Vasseur cook”.

The positive peak, from ‘MasterChef’was undoubtedly the success of Charles Leclerc in Monte Carlo which came on May 26th. The negative one, which seems to have come straight out of an episode of ‘Hells Kitchen’was instead that of the last four races, in which the Ferrari updates did not give the hoped-for results. It is difficult to find a balance of judgment for the passionate fans of the Red, constantly suspended between the hope of a definitive resurrection and the risk of a new imminent disappointment.

Chef Vasseur

When Vasseur entered Maranello he had also assumed the role of general manageran aspect that initially went unnoticed, but which fully expresses the freedom of the French engineer in building ‘his’ team. In short, the chef outlining his team.

Self Inaki Rueda in January 2024 he had been moved from F1 strategy to ‘other duties’, both the head of aerodynamics David Sanchez – in March 2023 – that the sporting director Laurent Mekies – in May 2023 – have instead decided to leave to seek their fortune elsewhere. The first in McLaren and then in Alpine, the second in Racing Bulls as team principal.

But also Enrico Cardile it is whispered that he did not appreciate the Vasseur menu too much, as suggested by Leo Turrini on the pages of Sports Daily: “The 49-year-old Tuscan engineer did not agree with Vasseur’s ways and methods. Serra’s hiring had been communicated to him without prior consultation: not the best, for someone who is a technical director by profession” and from Daniele Sparisci on Corriere della Sera: “The Tuscan engineer no longer got on with Vasseur, the relationship between the two had become difficult”.

Cardile will have a broader role at Aston Martin than that of technical director, joining a crowded organisation as Chief Technical Officer (Dan Fallows is already in place as technical director).

And the changeover as track engineer of Charles Leclerc between the previous Xavi Marcos and the current Bryan Bozzi had been commented on in a cryptic manner by the Monegasque driver himself, who had essentially explained that he had not been involved in the choice: “The decision was made between the team and Xavi. I was informed after Miami“. In short, there is a chef who is not afraid to make decisions.

Shopping list

Vasseur has gone shopping in Mercedes, bringing a sous-chef into the team, Jerome D’Ambrosiowho will hold the ad hoc position of deputy team principal (as well as being responsible for the Driver Academy) and an expert in such delicacies as suspension and performance as Loic Serra.

News from a few days ago is the arrival from Red Bull of another French-speaking engineer, Cedric Sambardier, who had been senior composite design engineer in the world champion team for 7 years.

In short, the chef is choosing his team. It is natural that it is so, and it is normal that the process is disconnected and complex. For example there is a hole – important – in the role of head chef, or technical director, a position that Vasseur has taken on on an interim basis.

The confused chatter among the fans at the Cavallino restaurant is understandable. Who will lead the 2025 project, now more than just around the corner?

The Ferrari fans dream of the top, the starred Newey. But – as an experienced match chief – Newey had asked some of his trusted men. The negotiation with Ferrari, a smooth path until a few months ago, then stopped in the pits. Red Bull has certainly moved the legal sector to delay any announcement, in any direction. The pit stop can be short, long or it can go badly. The hope is that Antonino Cannavacciuolo does not pop out of the garage with his famous “Goodbye“…