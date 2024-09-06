Better on the road than on the track, many Ferrari fans who have already seen the video that went viral in a few hours on social media will have thought. Charles Leclerc hit another car, but it wasn’t a single-seater on some Formula 1 world championship track, but rather an SUV on the streets of the Principality of Monaco. Or rather, the Monegasque was actually on the same asphalt of the Monte Carlo track that he knows very well, driving his Ferrari Purosangue, when probably due to a small distraction he ended up hitting the car in front of him.

Leclerc’s little accident

The whole thing was captured on video first spread on Tik Tok and then also on Instagram where Leclerc is seen driving the Prancing Horse’s high-wheeled model, a Purosangue finished in Argento Nurburgring with diamond-cut Orbit Grey wheels and Rosso Corsa brake calipers. The small accident occurred between Mirabeu Haute and Mirabeu Bas, in the opposite direction to that in which the Formula 1 Grand Prix is ​​run. The Monegasque immediately seemed embarrassed by what had happened, raising his hands from the wheel in apology. We can only imagine his surprise when the driver of the SUV realized that the one who had hit him was the fresh winner of the Monza Grand Prix and Ferrari driver.

The Ferrari Purosangue

The Ferrari Purosangue is the first high-wheeled model from the Prancing Horse. Under the hood, which opens in a counter-wind position, lies the iconic 6.5-liter 65° dry-sump V12 which in this case delivers 725 HP at 7,750 rpm and 716 Nm of maximum torque at 6,250 rpm. The engine has been completely redesigned, working on the pistons and chambers but also on the exhaust system. The cylinder heads have been borrowed from the 812 Competizione while the calibration for mechanical efficiency and combustion is the result of a concept derived directly from the world of Formula 1. Performance speaks of a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds and a 0-200 in 10.6 seconds while the top speed is over 310 km/h.