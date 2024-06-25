The new regional championship, whose calendar will be announced in the coming months, is part of the already wide offering proposed by the international series, Europe and North America, and the national series, UK and Japan.

For more than thirty years, the Ferrari Challenge has been the point of reference for those drivers who want to take their first steps in the world of GT competitions, or for gentlemen drivers who want to challenge themselves in spectacular and fun races.

The format of the event will follow that of the other Ferrari championships, involving 30-minute races plus one lap and many track sessions, including tests, free practice and qualifying.

Action on the track Photo by: Ferrari

“We are very happy to be able to give life to this championship, a project that our team has been working on for a long time,” commented Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti.

“The introduction of the Australasia series is part of a very specific strategy which led to the birth first of the UK national series, then to the introduction of the Japan one which is notable for its great success in registrations”.

Andrea Mladosic, Head of Ferrari Challenge and Corso Pilota, adds: “The growth of the Ferrari Challenge in recent years is truly important and, with the impetus of the new 296 Challenge, the numbers relating to participants go beyond our wildest expectations as they have witnessed the first seasonal races”.

“The interest from the markets in the area and the many requests received from sports customers pushed us to analyze the possibility of creating this series and having succeeded represents a result with which we are very satisfied”.