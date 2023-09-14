The scene of the challenges, which will see 56 drivers competing for victory in the round and precious points for the general rankings which have not yet issued their verdicts, will be the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

In the Ardennes, in addition to the continental series, the weekend will also celebrate the final round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK.

Pirelli Trophy

Games reopened in the main class of the Prancing Horse brand thanks to the one-two achieved in the last round in Estoril by Thomas Fleming (HR Owen – FF Corse), who reduced the gap from leader Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili) to 23 points .

The young man from Salento, after 4 victories in the first six races, has not climbed to the top step of the podium since the Spielberg round and now has to deal with the British comeback attempt. The other competitors are further away, led by the expert Max Mugelli (CDP – Eureka Competition), while in Belgium the former Formula 1 driver, Adrian Sutil (Gohm – Baron Motorsport), will also be among the starters, with two third places active in season.

The situation is more defined in the general ranking in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, dominated by the German Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing), who thanks to seven victories, two pole positions and six fastest laps, boasts a 35-point margin over Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey Sportivo ), the only one still able to threaten the German for the title.

Among the 18 entries in the class, many new faces will make their debut at Spa, including the Italian-Belgian Nicola D’Aniello (Garage Zénith), President of the Ferrari Owners Club Belgium and owner of the historic Ecurie Francorchamps brand.

Also making their absolute debut were the Dutch Léon Rijnbeek (MERTEL Motorsport) and Martin Havas (FML – D2P), who at the 2022 World Finals was recognized as “Club Challenge best improvement season 2022” of the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge programme, while making his debut seasonal in the European series are the Venezuelan Enzo Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida), who boasts experience in the North American championship, and Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing), with 13 races in the continental single-brand championship.

Action on the track

Shell Cup

Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing) leads the standings with 59 points ahead of his closest pursuer Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing). The German driver will try to make the decisive push to win the title at Spa-Francorchamps.

The challenge behind him is tight, with Scheltema leading Manuela Gostner (CPD – MP Racing) by 7 points and Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm – Scuderia GT) by 12 points. In addition to the return of Ernst Kirchmayr (Gohm – Baron Motorsport), winner of the 2021 Coppa Shell and this year competing only in Spielberg, we also note the presence among the entries of Thor Haugen (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing), Ferrari Challenge driver North America.

In the Coppa Shell Am there are still several drivers competing for the title. At the top of the ranking is the Singaporean driver Kirk Baerwaldt (Kessel Racing), with an advantage of 8 points over Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba).

Still fully in the running are Henrik Kamstrup (Formula Racing), who achieved his first success in the Prancing Horse single-make series at Estoril, Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport) returning after his absence in Portugal, Paolo Scudieri (Sa.Mo. Car.) and Joseph Schumacher (Eberlein Automobile), who had climbed to the top step of the podium for the first time in the Portuguese round. Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing) and Tommy Lindroth (Gohm – Baron Motorsport) also remain in the running for victory.

Start of Race 1 Photo by: Ferrari

Plan

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe will begin on Friday 15 September with free practice; On Saturday 16th at 9.00 the Trofeo Pirelli qualifying will be held, followed at 10.40 by the Coppa Shell which will compete in the first round at 5.20 over a distance of 30 minutes, preceded at 2.00 by Race 1 of the Trofeo Pirelli. The same program is scheduled for Sunday 17 September. Qualifying and races will be visible live, free of charge and with commentary in English, on the live.ferrari.com website and on the “Ferrari” YouTube channel.

Thomas Neubauer, Charles Pozzi GT Racing Photo by: Ferrari

On TV

The Spa-Francorchamps round will have television coverage through the Sky platform which, in Italy, will broadcast the Coppa Shell races live, both Saturday and Sunday at 5.20pm on the Sky Sport F1 channel. The Pirelli Trophy tests will be broadcast on a deferred basis, Saturday at 6.20pm on Sky Sport F1 Race 1 and Sunday at 7.45pm on Sky Sport Arena and midnight on Sky Sport 1 Race 2.

In Germany, Sky Sport F1 will broadcast the four races deferred: Saturday and Sunday at 10.15pm the Trofeo Pirelli, at 11.45pm the Coppa Shell. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the four races deferred: the Trofeo Pirelli on both Saturday and Sunday at 8.00 pm, the Coppa Shell at 9.00 pm.