We remain in the Iberian Peninsula, moving to Portugal for the Portimão stage, on the circuit located in the Algarve, famous for its ups and downs and high-speed sections.

Great anticipation for the Prancing Horse single-make series which features races that are fundamental for the rankings in all four classes in which the new 296 Challenge takes to the track, and in the one reserved for the 488 Challenge Evo.

Manuela Gostner, Ineco – RAM Racing Department Photo by: Ferrari

Pirelli Trophy

After the heated races in Jerez, and not only because of the scorching weather, the standings see the top three drivers separated by just 4 points with the challenge between the youngsters Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing), who missed out on a poker of consecutive victories due to a penalty in Race 2 – in Jerez – for an irregularity in the starting phase, and Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa), joined by the more experienced Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team), winner of Race 2 in Andalusia.

Filippo Coluccio (Radicci Automobili – Best Lap – FCI) and Dylan Medler (Pellin Racing), already a protagonist in the American series, will make their seasonal debut in this class and are ready to make the contest even more exciting.

Even among the Am, there is great uncertainty at the top of the standings where for the moment Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) and the Italian Marco Zanasi (CDP – Pinetti Motorsport) are tied.

A little further behind is Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing), who scored in the second race in Spain and has already performed well. Also making their debuts in the Trofeo Pirelli Am are Anders and Jacob Bidsturp and Andreas Borris, all Danish Formula Racing drivers.

Action on the track

Shell Cup

An unfortunate second round at Jerez, where he was penalised with a Drive Through for an irregularity at the start, only slowed down Henry Hassid’s (Kessel Racing) run at the top of the standings.

The Frenchman, with two wins and two second places already under his belt, has a 24-point advantage over John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham) and 25 over Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), who scored her first win of the season in the Spanish round.

In the Coppa Shell Am, Greek rookie Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) made a great impression in the first half of the season, consolidating his lead in the standings thanks to his first and second place in Jerez.

The chase is heated with Andreas König (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team), Andrea Levi (Rossocorsa) and Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) separated by just 12 points.

Action on the track Photo by: Ferrari

Pirelli Am Trophy

In the class featuring the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, the absolute protagonist is Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing), in his first season in the single-make series, who has so far lost only two of the points up for grabs.

Plan

At the Portuguese track, the action will kick off with testing and free practice on Thursday and Friday, before moving on to qualifying sessions on Saturday 6 July.

The Coppa Shell Am will open at 9.00 am, followed at 10.00 am by the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am, at 10.45 am by the Trofeo Pirelli 488 and finally, at 11.10 am, by the Coppa Shell.

The first races will start at 2:00 pm with the Coppa Shell Am, at 3:15 pm it will be the turn of Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am to finish at 4:30 pm with Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488 that run together. Same program and same times for Sunday 7 July.

The qualifying sessions and races will be broadcast live in free streaming, with commentary in English, on the website live.ferrari.com and on the official Ferrari YouTube channel.