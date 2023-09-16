Before getting to the heart of the regional and national series, the sporting year of the Maranello company’s customers will have a winter prologue with the Winter Round in the United Arab Emirates, in February, when the protagonists of the single-brand series will meet in Abu Dhabi.

Winter Round

The futuristic Yas Marina circuit will inaugurate the season and will welcome the Prancing Horse racing cars in conjunction with the Ferrari Racing Days. The spotlights of the circuit inaugurated in 2009, which at the beginning of the current season had hosted two rounds of the Winter Challenge, will provide the backdrop for the long-awaited resumption of racing.

FERRARI WINTER CHALLENGE

Abu Dhabi, 1-4 February

Ferrari Challenge Europe

Six of the most famous motorsport facilities of the Old Continent will be the stage for the European season of the Ferrari single-make series, now in its thirty-second edition. For all those registered, a largely renewed calendar compared to the 2023 year before the great autumn meeting, traditionally hosted at the World Finals.

Italy with the Mugello racetrack will be the first of the six countries involved in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, from 2 to 5 May, before the competitors stop in Hungary, in the new Balaton Park Circuit, a 4.1 meter long track kilometers which includes 16 curves, between May 30th and June 2nd.

Over the course of the summer, there will be three rounds that will bring together drivers and teams from the championship. The Jerez circuit, in Spain, will open the Mediterranean triptych from 20 to 23 June, anticipating the events of the following month, scheduled in Portimão, Portugal, and Le Castellet, France, on the weekends of 7 and 28 July respectively . The sixth round of the continental series will take place at the Nürburgring, in Germany, from 5 to 8 September.

FERRARI CHALLENGE EUROPE 2024

Mugello, 2-5 May

Balaton, 30 May-2 June

Jerez, 20-23 June

Portimão, 4-7 July

Le Castellet, 25-28 July

Nürburgring, 5-8 September

Ferrari Challenge UK

The sixth edition of the British regional series will start again from the same circuits, appreciated by drivers during the 2023 season, visiting sports facilities that fully belong to the history of racing across the Channel.

After the debut at Brands Hatch, from 19 to 21 April, with races taking place on both the Indy track and the GP circuit, the championship will develop with the rounds at Oulton Park, on 10-11 May, and Snetterton, the June 8-9.

The second part of the program will include the Donington race, on 20-21 July, before the finale at Silverstone, on 13-15 September, the most famous of the British circuits, whose foundation dates back to 1947.

FERRARI CHALLENGE UK 2024

Brands Hatch, 19-21 April

Oulton Park, 10-11 May

Snetterton, 8-9 June

Donington, 20-21 July

Silverstone, 13-15 September

Ferrari Challenge Japan

Having concluded a first season characterized by an extraordinary participation in terms of teams and drivers, the Japanese series will restart in 2024 with five rounds that will take place in as many racetracks.

Opening the year will be Suzuka, the facility famous at every latitude for having hosted most of the Japanese Formula 1 GPs since the end of the 1980s: here the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan will inaugurate 2024 with tests from 5 to April 7.

Then the single-make championship will move to Fuji International Speedway – which hosted the first event in the Land of the Rising Sun in 2023 – on a May date that will be announced soon, and to Sugo, from 7 to 9 June.

During the summer the calendar includes a return to Mie Prefecture, with the second event organized on the 5,807 kilometers of Suzuka from 28 to 30 June. The final event is expected in Okayama, from 23 to 25 August, one of the most popular venues for competitions reserved for cars derived from the series.

FERRARI CHALLENGE JAPAN 2024

Suzuka, 5-7 April

Fuji, date TBA

Gravy, June 7-9

Suzuka, 28-30 June

Okayama, August 23-25

Ferrari Challenge North America

These dates complete the offer of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli which, last July, announced the dates of the North America series calendar on the occasion of the Sonoma round.

FERRARI CHALLENGE NORTH AMERICA 2024

Circuit of the Americas, April 25-28

Laguna Seca, 16-19 May

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 7-9 June

Watkins Glen, July 18-21

Sonoma Raceway, August 22-25

Indianapolis Motor Speedway, September 12-15