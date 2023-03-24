The 2023 Prancing Horse championship will touch the main European circuits, developing over six rounds after Valencia to arrive at the Finali Mondiali at the end of October at Mugello and with the eagerly awaited round at the Circuit de la Sarthe in June, when the Ferrari Challenge will accompany the end week of the 24 Hours of Le Mans which this year celebrates the centenary of the first edition.

Pirelli Trophy

As per tradition, there will be four classes into which the Ferrari Challenge drivers will be divided. Several new faces are announced for the Trofeo Pirelli, alongside the confirmations of veteran Max Mugelli (CDP – Eureka Competition) and Eliseo Donno.

The young Salentine, protagonist in the 2022 season with two victories and an unfortunate performance at the Finali Mondiali, will defend the colors of the Radicci Automobili team, which has entered into a collaboration agreement with AF Corse.

Among the rookies there is great expectation and curiosity for the young Polish Szymon Ladniak (Gohm – Scuderia GT), for Denis De Marco, who is returning to the racing world after a five-year absence with the Swiss Kessel Racing team, and for the British Thomas Fleming (HR Owen), who impressed in his debut with the 488 Challenge Evo at the GT Winter Series.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am all eyes are on Franz Engstler (CP Racing) who, after dominating the Coppa Shell last year, will try to be a protagonist in the new class as well.

The competition will be considerable considering the parterre of the opponents starting from Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), in his fourth season in the Ferrari Challenge, David Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) and Hanno Laskowski, at the wheel of a car from the Emil Frey Racing team.

Shell cup

Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) and Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm – Scuderia GT) are on the starting grid, respectively first, second and third at the 2022 World Finals at Imola in the Am class.

From the latter also comes the European vice-champion Christian Herdt-Wipper (Emil Frey), while after his debut at Paul Ricard last year the 2021 champion of the Coppa Shell Am, Willem Van Der Worm (Scuderia Montecarlo).

Next to them the experts Roger Grouwels (Kroymans – Race Art), Christian Kinch (Gohm – Herter Racing), Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing), Manuela, Corinna and Thomas Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) and Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa).

Finally, in the Coppa Shell Am, favors are mandatory for Josef Schumacher (Eberlein Automobile), who will have to face competition from gentlemen drivers with long careers and numerous rookies.

Timetables

After free practice on Friday 24th, the program at the Valencia circuit includes qualifying for Race 1 on Saturday at 9.00 for the Trofeo Pirelli, with the race starting at 14.20, and those for the Coppa Shell at 12.30, with the green light at 15.30. Same times also for Sunday 26 March.

All rides will last 30 minutes. Qualifying and races will be visible live, free of charge and with commentary in English, on the live.ferrari.com website and on the “Ferrari” YouTube channel; in Italy the races will be broadcast by the Sky platform.