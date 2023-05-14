First ever successes in the Prancing Horse one-make continental series for Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am and for Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba) in the Coppa Shell Am.

Pirelli Trophy

Eliseo Donno puts the unfortunate tests at Misano behind him and returns to the top step of the podium on the Styrian circuit, after a test led from start to finish. Having conquered the pole position with another record time of 1’29″549, the only one among the drivers to break the 1’30” barrier, the young Salentine maintains his leadership at the start, progressively increasing his lead over his closest pursuers, until to pass first under the checkered flag.

Behind him, in order, Bence Valint (Rossocorsa – Ferrari Budapest), who nonetheless earns the point for the fastest lap in the race in 1’31”139, and Thomas Fleming (HR Owen – FF Corse) .

The challenge between Max Mugelli (CDP – Eureka Competition) and Adrian Sutil (Gohm – Baron Motorsport) was thrilling, with the latter at the end fourth, author of a great comeback after being the victim of a contact at the start that had caused him to finish in spin. Sixth, behind Mugelli, is Szymon Ladniak (Gohm – Scuderia GT), good at recovering six positions from the starting grid.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Hanno Laskowski transforms the pole position into the first success in the Prancing Horse single-make series, interrupting the winning streak of Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) up to now, in the end second and with the additional point for the fastest lap in the race in 1’31”696.

First podium for Philippe Prette (Formula Racing), third, who manages to get the better of Mohamed Hamdy (Ezz Elarab Automotive Company) on the last lap, penalized by an excursion off the track, but author of an excellent performance.

Shell cup

The long-announced rain for the weekend arrives on the Austrian circuit a few minutes before the start, forcing the teams to fit rain tires and to start the race under the Safety Car regime in order to avoid the risk of aquaplaning.

At the green flag, Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm – Scuderia GT), on pole thanks to a time in qualifying of 1’31”241, initially manages to keep his lead ahead of Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing) and Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport ), until the latter, thanks to two skilful manoeuvres, manages to overtake both and conquer the first victory of the season with, in addition, the fastest lap.

Nussbaumer completes the Austrian one-two ahead of Sartingen, who keeps the lead in the general standings. With Willem van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) fourth and Roger Grouwels (Kroymans – Race Art) fifth, the challenge was tight even in the mid-group positions, in a race characterized by 59 overtakings overall: Fons Scheltema ( Kessel Racing), sixth ahead of Christian Kinch (Gohm – Herter Racing) and Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing).

In the Coppa Shell Am, first overall victory for the Japanese Motohiko Isozaki, who took the lead in the early stages, successfully defending himself from the comeback attempts of poleman Kirk Baerwaldt (Kessel Racing), who ended up second.

Tommy Lindroth (Baron Motorsport) climbs on the third step of the podium, while fourth is Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing), who also gets the extra point for the fastest lap in the race.

Plan

On Sunday 14 May, the program includes qualifying for the Pirelli Trophy at 9.00 with the start of the race at 14.00. The Coppa Shell will see qualifying at 9.45 and the Coppa Shell Am at 10.15 with a green flag for everyone at 15.15.