Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) scored a double in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, while in the Coppa Shell Am victory went to Jan Sandmann (Kessel Racing) for the first time. Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) is still first among the Trofeo Pirelli 488 drivers.

The Andalusian round of the Prancing Horse’s single-make series saw the presence as Race Advisor of Miguel Molina, official Ferrari driver, winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the number 50 Hypercar 499P who, next week, will be on track for the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo in Brazil, the fifth round of the FIA ​​WEC.

Pirelli Trophy

Giacomo Altoè returns to success, the fourth in the six races contested so far by the young Italian driver, which allows him to conquer the provisional leadership of the general classification with a two-point advantage over Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team).

After an intense duel in the first phase of the race, Altoè took advantage of the retirement of the leader Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport) to take the lead and drive his Ferrari 296 Challenge to the finish line in first position.

Second place for Philipp Baron, while Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) climbed onto the third step of the podium after an excellent comeback and the decisive overtaking of an otherwise positive Luigi Coluccio (Radicci Automobili – Best Lap – FCI), making his championship debut and ultimately finishing fourth.

The battle at the top of the Trofeo Pirelli Am was tight, with 46 overtakings recorded in the end, with a double twist at the end that gave victory to Claus Zibrandtsen, his second of the weekend.

The Dane, who started from pole position, was forced to chase until a few minutes from the end when the provisional leader Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) was disqualified for not respecting the orange and yellow flag, while Marco Zanasi (CDP – Pinetti Motorsport), who had the best time in his class, ended up off the track.

Zibrandtsen thus regains the lead and crosses the finish line first. Second place goes to Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst), while third is Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing), reigning champion of the Coppa Shell and making his seasonal debut in the Ferrari Challenge.

Action on the track Photo by: Ferrari

Shell Cup

First success for John Dhillon after a long duel with Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing), who passed the checkered flag first but was penalised 10 seconds for contact with the British driver.

The Frenchman, leader of the general classification, is second with the best lap time of 1’44”680 while Tibor Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) finishes third.

Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), who started from pole with a qualifying time of 1’42”959, was forced to retire after a few laps.

Jan Sandmann confirmed his growth in performance by taking pole position in the morning qualifying session and then effectively maintaining the lead for the entire 30 minutes of the second Coppa Shell Am race, which saw the Safety Car come out twice to allow the track to be cleared after two exits in the middle of the group.

Sandmann celebrates his first success in the Ferrari Challenge with the best time in the class, ahead of Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) and Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), leader of the general classification.

Action on the track Photo by: Ferrari

Pirelli Trophy 488

The triumphal march continues in the class dedicated to the 488 Challenge Evo of Fabrizio Fontana who wins, starting from pole position, the second race of the weekend. Second place for Tommy Lindroth (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team), third for Pino Frascaro (Rossocorsa).

Next appointment

From Portugal, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe moves to France for the last event before the August break. The fifth round will take place from July 25 to 28 at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet.