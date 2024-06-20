The new Ferrari 296 Challenge will compete on the 4,423 meters of the Iberian track, competing in the traditional four classes of the Prancing Horse single-make series, in addition to the one dedicated to the 488 Challenge Evo.

Great anticipation for the Spanish event called to better outline the championship hierarchies and the rankings before the halfway point of the season.

Pirelli Trophy

The Hungarian commitment brought the Italian driver Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing) to the fore, capable of achieving two victories, two fastest laps in the race and a pole position which projected him to third place in the ranking, 12 points from the current leader Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa).

Between the two young and promising drivers is Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team), just two points behind the top, with a double second place in Balaton and already author of two pole positions this season. Returning after his absence in Hungary is the German Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport), who had performed well at Mugello.

Close duel in the Am class, with Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) leading with 53 points thanks to 4 podiums in 4 races, ahead of an excellent Marco Zanasi (CDP – Pinetti Motorsport), winner of Race 2 in Balaton, on 51. Not far from the top are the British Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) and Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing), held back partly by bad luck in Hungary.

Action on the track Photo by: Ferrari

Shell Cup

A 5-second penalty in the second test at Balaton prevented Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) from taking his second victory of the season, but the Frenchman still holds the lead in the standings with 49 points.

Leading the chasers is a constant John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham), ahead of Tibor Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa), Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team) and Andreas Ritzi (CDP – D&C Racing), the latter winners of the two races Hungarians.

In the Coppa Shell Am, with two successes under his belt, the debutant Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) took a margin of 11 points over his closest pursuer, the Italian Andrea Levy (Rossocorsa), who leads a group made up of Andreas König (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team), Eric Cheung (Formula Racing), Henrik Kamstrup (Formula Racing) and Paolo Scudieri (Sa.Mo.Car), separated by a few points.

Departure Photo by: Ferrari

Pirelli Trophy 488

In the class reserved for drivers at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, thanks to the two victories at Balaton, Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) extends his lead in the general classification ahead of Tommy Lindroth (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team) and Pino Frascaro (Rossocorsa).

Plan

The first qualifying session will take place on Saturday 22 June at 9.00 am with Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488, at 10.00 am with Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am and at 11.00 am with Coppa Shell Am. The first races will start in the same order as qualifying at 2.00 pm, 3.15 pm and 4.30 pm.

Identical program also for Sunday 23 June. Qualifying and races will be visible in streaming, with free access and with commentary in English, on the live.ferrari.com website and on the official Ferrari YouTube page.