The thirtieth edition of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe makes a stop in Hockenheim.

In its fourth round of the season, after two hard-fought tests full of twists and turns on the difficult German circuit, the authoritarian successes of Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) in the Trofeo Pirelli and Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) in the Coppa Shell. New triumph in the Pirelli Am Trophy for Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes – IB Fast), while Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München) wins the Shell Am Cup.

Pirelli Trophy

Preceded by the exciting lap of the historic F430 Challenge, the race starts right from the start with Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) who tries to surprise Doriane Pin, who started from pole position.

The young Frenchwoman defends herself with determination and, having recovered her head before entering the Safety Car following an accident between Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors) and Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi – Courage), both forced to retire, she cuts first the finish line, adding also the extra point for the best time of the day.

Behind him, a combative Eliseo Donno (CDP – Best Lap) passes under the checkered flag, but forced to give second position to Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing), following a 10-second penalty for a contact with Adrian Sutil (Gohm Motorsport), in turn delayed by a penalty for having exceeded the limits of the track.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Ange Barde takes home the seventh win out of eight races and extends further in the general classification, also thanks to the extra point for the fastest lap. Second consecutive podium for Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), able to defend himself from the recovery attempt by Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx). An exciting challenge also between Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing) and Hanno Laskowsky (Riller & Schnauck – ZvO Racing) with the latter able to take advantage of an Italian uncertainty and precede him in fourth place.

Shell Cup

The Shell Cup speaks German with the victory of Franz Engstler, who returns to success after the one obtained in the first round of Portimão.

The home driver, who started from pole position, imposes an unapproachable pace for his opponents, without losing concentration even after entering the Safety Car, made necessary by the contact between the drivers of the Shell Am Cup, Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing) and Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport Racing).

For Engstler also the fastest lap of the day, the only rider to fall below the 1’44 “threshold, which allows him to further extend in the general classification, where he now boasts 9 points ahead of Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo), third behind also a surprising Alessandro Giovanelli (Rossocorsa), making his absolute debut in the Ferrari Challenge.

Just off the podium is Thomas Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), ahead of Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), penalized at the finish by five seconds for having exceeded the limits of the track. Roman Ziemian (FML – D2P) was unlucky, forced to return to the pits during the last lap, leaving his fourth place.

The success in the Shell Am Cup is also German, thanks to Christian Herdt-Wipper, who repeats the victory of Race 2 in Budapest. In a race characterized by 71 overtakes, second place is Andreas König (Scuderia GT), capable of recovering ten positions from the starting grid, and third is Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Herter Racing).

Penalized with a drive through, Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) tries the comeback, also recording the best performance on the lap that earns him a point in the overall standings, but without going beyond the eighth place on arrival.

The words from the podium

Two hard-fought tests on the difficult Hockenheim circuit inaugurated the fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe. Here are the comments of the protagonists on the podium of Race 1.

Luka Nurmi, second place in Trofeo Pirelli: “Today I had a good start, after which Doriane Pin overtook me and, for many laps, I was able to stay really close to her. Subsequently, I had to slow down to manage the tires and give up the comeback attempt ”.

Eliseo Donno, third place in Trofeo Pirelli: “It is a truly incredible result, given that we were starting from the seventh position conquered in qualifying where we were not able to do a clean lap. It is an excellent result and I hope it is the first of a long series ”.

Nicolò Rosi, second place in Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I’m very happy, it’s really exciting. I was hoping for a good start and I must say that things went beyond my expectations. Then being on the podium with Arno (Dahlmeyer) and Ange (Barde) is certainly a great experience ”.

Arno Dahlmeyer, third place in Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I am really happy, for me it is a special day because reaching the podium on the home circuit is fantastic. By the way, not only are we in Germany, my country, but we are 40 minutes from where I was born; here I have my family, in short, it is a very special emotion “.

Alessandro Giovanelli, second place in the Shell Cup: “It was the first race ever in the Ferrari Challenge Europe and driving the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. I had been in contact with Andrea Zadra from Rossocorsa for years and now I am finally here. Today was a wonderful experience both from the organizational point of view of Ferrari and of the team, which has always supported me. It was quite a tough race due to both the heat and my inexperience in driving the car, which is not to be underestimated. I was very fearful but it was a great start because my colleagues are experts and I, entering on tiptoe, tried to do my best. I was helped by the engineer Gianluca and all the technicians, to whom my thanks go. We will see how it goes tomorrow ”.

Axel Sartingen, third place in the Shell Cup: “It was a demanding race. Until the Safety Car entered I was unable to catch up with Franz (Engstler), who was incredibly fast. I tried to keep my second place but I made a mistake and, in this race, even one mistake can compromise the final result. In fact, I lost ground and the new entry Giovanelli caught up with me and overtook me. On the last lap I was very close, but I still couldn’t regain the lost position. Without that indecision I would certainly have finished the race in second place. Tomorrow will be another race and we will see what happens ”.

Andreas König, second place in the Shell Am Cup: “It was a challenging start, with so many cars on the starting grid and I am happy to have been able to keep myself out of trouble. I was helped by luck and managed to overcome some opponents. I tried to keep a steady pace, unfortunately I couldn’t take first place, but that’s okay. Let’s see what will happen tomorrow! ”.

Alexander Nussbaumer, third place in Coppa Shell Am: “It was a very interesting race. Unfortunately, in the early stages I ended up on the grass just as I was leading and so I had to work hard to make up positions. In the end, I must say that I reached third place quite easily, I was also lucky in being able to overtake some opponents ”.

Program

The second day of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at Hockenheim will repeat the same program tomorrow, with qualifying for the Shell Cup from 9.05 am and race at 2.20 pm, while the Trofeo Pirelli timed practice will start at 11.55 with a green light at 5.20 pm.