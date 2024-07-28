In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, fourth consecutive triumph for Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) while Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) is first in the Coppa Shell Am. Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) achieves his eighth seasonal success in the Trofeo Pirelli 488.

At Le Castellet, for the weekend of the Prancing Horse single-make series, Frenchwoman Lilou Wadoux, an official Ferrari driver, is present as Race Advisor.

Pirelli Trophy

Another convincing victory for Giacomo Altoè, who started from pole position thanks to a time of 2’00”974 set in qualifying with his Ferrari 296 Challenge number 2.

The young Italian was the protagonist of an authoritative performance, distancing his opponents and crossing the finish line with the best lap time (2’02”617).

Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) finished in second place, having driven a consistent race, while former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock (Autohaus Hulrich) took third place on the podium.

The Trofeo Pirelli Am race was thrilling and close, with Danish driver Claus Zibrandtsen managing to maintain first place at the start and, protected among the drivers in the higher class, taking another win that allowed him to increase his lead at the top of the overall standings, also thanks to the additional point for the fastest lap in the class.

Second place, the third consecutive, for the British Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) and third for Marco Zanasi (CDP – Pinetti Motorsport).

Action on the track Photo by: Ferrari

Shell Cup

Frenchman Henry Hassid transformed pole position into victory, after a race he led from the front.

After an initial phase characterised by the entry of the Safety Car and the display of the red flag required to clear the track following a contact at the rear of the group, without consequences for the drivers, the leader of the general classification progressively extended his advantage over his pursuers, crossing the finish line first for the third time this season, with a best lap time of 2’04”919.

Second place for Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), while third place went to Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team) who managed to overtake Tibor Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) on the last lap, who ended up fifth behind the returning Ernst Kirchmayr (Kessel Racing).

Eighth time on the podium, and fifth on the top step, for Zois Skrimpias in the Coppa Shell Am. The Greek maintained the lead after starting from the first box on the grid and led for the entire 30 minutes, also setting the best lap time in the class.

Behind him comes Eric Cheung (Formula Racing), while third is the young German Jan Sandmann (Kessel Racing).

Pirelli Trophy 488

New success, the eighth of the season, with a fastest lap for Fabrizio Fontana, who started from the first position in the class dedicated to drivers at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.

The Italian, increasingly the leader of the general classification, precedes the debutant Gabriele Bini (CDP – Eureka Competition) and Ivan David Mari (Garage Zénith – Best Lap – FCI).

Plan

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe returns to the track tomorrow, Sunday 28 July, with the second day opening with qualifying sessions from 9.00.

The races, over a distance of 30 minutes, will start at 2.00 pm with the Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488, continue at 3.15 pm with the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am and finish at 4.30 pm with the Coppa Shell Am.

Both qualifying sessions and all races will be streamed live, with free access and commentary in English, on the website live.ferrari.com or on the official Ferrari YouTube channel.