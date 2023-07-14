The 488 Challenge Evo and the riders ready to face the hottest and most decisive phase of the season will be hosted by the Estoril Circuit, near Lisbon.

Pirelli Trophy

Given the announced absence of the young Hungarian Bence Valint (Rossocorsa – Ferrari Budapest), third in the general standings, in Portugal it will be Thomas Fleming (HR Owen – FF Corse) and Max Mugelli (CDP – Eureka Competition) who will try to interrupt the rapid march by Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili) towards the 2023 title.

The Salentine leads the standings with 100 points, also the result of four victories and two second places, as well as fast laps and pole positions which have already consecrated him as the absolute protagonist of the premier class. Behind him, Fleming, second, chases 33 points behind, while Mugelli is fourth at 40.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, despite the zero scored at the Circuit de la Sarthe, Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) firmly maintains the lead, with a 26-point lead over Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey Sportivo).

The other contenders in the class were more delayed, however determined to take satisfaction and score precious points, starting with David Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), second at Le Mans, and Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) who was absent in France last month .

Shell cup

After the prestigious success in the last round, Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) will try to keep alive the race for the title, which has the absolute favorite in Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing), with 97 points, 33 more than the Italian, the result of three victories, two second places and a third in the season.

The challenge for the other positions in the standings is tight with the veteran Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), third, who will have to defend himself from the comeback attempt by Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm – Scuderia GT), fifth, 10 lengths from the Dutchman, ready to exploit the absence of Willem van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo).

The Estoril appointment will see the return to the Ferrari Challenge of Thomas Löfflad (Gohm – Baron Motorsport) with five seasons under his belt in the Prancing Horse single-make and the class title in 2016.

In the Coppa Shell Am, Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport) will not be at the start at Estoril, who after the successes at Misano, Spielberg and Le Mans climbed the standings to second place, behind the leader Kirk Baerwaldt (Kessel Racing), who will try to take advantage of the absence of his closest pursuer to extend the advantage.

However, the Singaporean driver will have to deal with fierce competition, in particular, from Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba), back from two unfortunate tests, from Henrik Kamstrup (Formula Racing), excellent second in France, from Tommy Lindroth (Baron Motorsport ), growing performance and Stefano Marazzi (Rossocorsa), fourth at Le Mans.

Plan

As part of the Ferrari Racing Days, the Ferrari Challenge Europe foresees, after the free practice sessions, the first qualifying sessions on Saturday from 9.00 for the Coppa Shell Am and at 9.30 for the Coppa Shell which will see the green flag for Race 1 at 14.20 . Qualifying for the Pirelli Trophy will take place at 11.40 with the start of the first round at 17.25.

Sunday 16th, qualifying at 9.00 for the Coppa Shell and 9.30 for the Coppa Shell Am and Race 2 again at 14.20. The Trofeo Pirelli, after timed qualifying at 11.40, will start from the grid at 15.30. The times shown are local. Qualifying sessions and races will be visible live, free of charge and with commentary in English, on the live.ferrari.com website and on the “Ferrari” YouTube channel. In Italy, the Sky platform will broadcast all the races live on Sky Sport F1 channel 207.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports F1 will broadcast Saturday’s races live and Sunday’s races at 11.00pm and the Trofeo Pirelli at 12.00pm. All the races in Germany live on Sky Sport F1.