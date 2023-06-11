The fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe of the season, held on the 13.626 kilometers of the Circuit de La Sarthe, celebrates the successes of Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi – GT Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli and of Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) in the Coppa Shell , awarded, together with the other drivers on the podium, by the Executive Chairman of Ferrari John Elkann, by the Chief Executive Officier Benedetto Vigna and by Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, a few hours before the start of the extraordinary and iconic appointment of the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The one-make race of the Prancing Horse on the French weekend, which saw the exceptional number of 69 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos race together, with representatives from all the championships that make up the Ferrari Challenge and from 21 countries around the world, also recorded the victories of the American Matt Kurzejewski (Ferrari Beverly Hills) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am and of Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport) in the Coppa Shell Am.

Pirelli Trophy

After taking pole position in qualifying, Thomas Neubauer, reigning world champion of the series, also achieved victory on his home circuit, in a test characterized by a Safety Car phase, necessary for the restoration of the track following the contact between two cars in the Trofeo Pirelli Am class.

The young Frenchman, the only one to enter the race under the 4 minute mark on the lap, with a best time of 3’59″985, is behind Bence Valint (Rossocorsa – Ferrari Budapest), who manages to overtake at the start first Thomas Fleming (HR Owen – FF Corse) and then Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili), resisting in the exciting final lap the comeback attempt by the Salento driver, who still firmly maintains the leadership of the general classification.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, after the contact between Carls Cavers (Graypaul Notthingham) and Custodio Toledo (The Collection), without any consequences for the riders, it is the representative of the North American series, Matt Kurzejewski who successfully defends the first position on the starting grid and to cross the finish line first, also with the best lap time of 4’01”005. With him on the podium are David Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) and Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia), protagonist of the new Japanese series of the Ferrari one-make series.

Manuela Gostner, CDP-MP Racing Photo by: Ferrari

Shell cup

Double pole position-victory also for Manuela Gostner, skilful in rejecting until the end the overtaking attempts of the provisional leader of the general classification Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing), who in turn successfully defends himself from Christian Herdt-Wipper ( Emil Frey Sportivo), eventually third. The additional point for the best time goes to the expert Eric Cheung (Formula Racing), twelfth at the finish line, with 4’28”441.

Martinus Richter obtained his third victory of the season in the Coppa Shell Am, thanks to an excellent start which allowed him to overtake poleman Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba) and lead all 35 minutes of the race. Second place for Henrik Kamstrup (Formula Racing), while the British Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) finished third, completing the picture of the one-make series represented on the podium at Le Mans. Another Englishman, Jonathan Satchell (HR Owen), sets the fastest lap with a time of 4’24”116.

Parade

The Ferrari Challenge drivers took part on Friday, together with the participants of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in the parade that traditionally precedes the most important Endurance race, which celebrates its Centenary over the weekend. Between two rows of cheering crowds, in the center of the city of the Loire, the protagonists of the Prancing Horse single-brand store were able to experience the enthusiasm of an absolutely unique and extraordinary event, gathering the greetings and cheering of the public.

Next appointment

The Ferrari Challenge Europe returns next month, from 14 to 16 July, to the Estoril circuit for the fifth round of the 2023 season.