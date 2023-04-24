In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, the winning series of Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) also continues, who with a new triumph reaches the fourth consecutive victory, while the Romagna track is the scene of the first ring of the season for Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport) in the Coppa Shell Am.

Pirelli Trophy

An irregularity found on Thomas Fleming’s (HR Owen – FF Corse) car after the technical checks at the end of the race gave rookie Bence Valint the first overall triumph in the Ferrari Challenge, author of a consistent and careful performance.

The disqualification of the British driver, who crossed the finish line first in a race concluded under the Safety Car following the uneventful exit of Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili), promotes a surprising Rocco Mazzola (Radicci Automobili), author of a comeback of 18 positions from the starting grid.

Exciting challenges also for the subsequent positions with the former Formula 1 driver, Adrian Sutil (Gohm – Baron Motorsport), in the end third, who precedes Max Mugelli (CDP – Eureka Competition) after a prolonged and enthralling confrontation between the two. The rankings remain sub judice.

Donno, who after setting the circuit lap record in practice with a time of 1’34″427, also conquers the point for the best time in the race in 1’35″791, maintains the top of the general classification with 14 points over Max Mugello and 17 on Thomas Fleming.

In the Am class, Franz Engstler continues his clear path, conquering the fourth success of the season with a best time in practice of 1’35″712 and in the race 1’37″239 after a practice conducted in the lead, protected within the drivers of the main class.

Behind him, Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), second, and Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey), third, swap positions on the podium with respect to yesterday. The German driver of Charles Pozzi GT Racing now leads the standings with a 24-point lead over the Rosi-Laskowski duo.

Shell cup

Thanks to the decisive starting point, which allows him to overtake poleman of the day Willem van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo), Axel Sartingen also conquers the success in the second race of the Misano weekend, which ended with the display of the red flag a few minutes before the natural half-hour deadline, following a contact between Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) and Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and both of them going off the track without consequences for the drivers.

On the third step of the podium goes Thomas Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), author of a consistent performance that allows him to get behind Christian Kinch (Gohm – Herter Racing) and Christian Herdt-Wipper (Emil Frey), protagonist of a recovery of six positions from the grid.

The driver of the Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing team, who also gets the additional point for the fastest lap in the race in 1’38″024, thus extends the lead to 24 points in the general standings over Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) , tenth today penalized by a drive through due to a contact in the early stages of the race with Fons Scheltema, third in the standings 29 lengths behind the leader.

German victory also in the Am class, with Martinus Richter who, after an excellent recovery and the best lap time of 1’38”823, manages to overtake poleman Kirk Baerwaldt (Kessel Racing) and obtain his first success of the season.

Second place goes to Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing), while third is Henrik Kamstrup (Formula Racing). Baerwaldt, fifth in the end, also behind Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba), still maintains the leadership of the standings with 13 points over the Japanese driver and 22 over “Boris Gideon” (Autohaus Ulrich).

The next round of the Prancing Horse single-brand event is scheduled for 12 to 14 May in Austria, on the Spielberg circuit.