First day of racing at Paul Ricard for the second round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, now in its thirtieth edition, also celebrated by the presence on the track of the historic F355 Challenge, the second protagonist in chronological order in the history of the single-make Prancing Horse.

The former Formula 1 driver Adrian Sutil (Gohm Motorsport) took the victory in the Pirelli Trophy, making his debut in the series, while the French Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes – IB FAST) won the Am class In the Shell Cup, first victory in the European championship for Roman Ziemian (FML – D2P), with Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) winner in the Am class.

Pirelli Trophy

After thirty minutes full of twists, Adrian Sutil conquered the victory in Race 1, resisting in the final attempt to overtake a combative John Wartique, who stopped just 391 thousandths of a second from the first place. The decisive moment of the race comes 5 minutes from the end, when Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx), up to that moment good at resisting the aggressive departure of the expert former Formula 1 driver and gradually taking off at the head of the race, is forced to the pits for a puncture. For Pin the partial consolation of the fastest lap with a time of 2: 05.249. The Finnish Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) climbs on the third step of the podium.

Exciting challenges also in the Am class, with Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) trying to surprise Ange Barde at the start. The transalpine still maintains the lead and conquers, together with the fastest lap, the third consecutive victory of his extraordinary start to the season. The young Danish driver manages to repel the assaults of a combative Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx), who leaves the Italian Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) off the podium by just 543 thousandths.

Shell Cup

After a throbbing and hard-fought race, Roman Ziemian takes his first win of the season. The Polish driver, who started from pole position, defends himself with determination and skill from the attacks of his pursuers and, after a last lap full of adrenaline, manages to precede Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) at the finish line by just 258 thousandths.

No less exciting is the challenge for the third step of the podium which in the end sees Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing) prevail, capable of containing the great comeback of Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), author of some spectacular overtaking, first on Johnny Laursen (Formula Racing) and then on Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) and the fastest race lap with a time of 2: 07.729.

Only apparently calmer the test in the Shell Am Cup, which sees the authoritative and victorious performance of Joakim Olander. The driver of Scuderia Autoropa, also author of the fastest lap, maintains the first position at the start, installed in the central stages of the race by the recovery attempt of Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport), who has to be satisfied with an excellent second position. With a progression that started right from the start, Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport Racing) gains nine positions and takes a valuable third place finish.

Program

Sunday 15 May, it will be repeated on the Paul Ricard circuit, with timed tests from 9.00 and the start of the second round of the Shell Cup at 13.30 and the Pirelli Trophy at 16.00.

FERRARI CHALLENGE EUROPE – Le Castellet: Race 1 Shell Cup

FERRARI CHALLENGE EUROPE – Le Castellet: Race 1 Trofeo Pirelli