Pirelli Trophy. Starting from pole position, John Wartique resists Adrian’s comeback attempt Sutil (Gohm Motorsport) and obtains the success that also relaunches him in the general classification. After a first phase of the race neutralized by the entry of the Safety Car, the two distance the rest of the group, but the former Formula 1 driver, who won yesterday, is unable to carry out the decisive attack and must be satisfied with second place. The leader of the provisional classification Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) thanks to an amazing comeback from the last place in the class on the grid, reaches and overtakes in a thrilling head-to-head on the last lap Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) and conquers the third step of the podium, thus redeeming partly an unfortunate weekend. For the young Frenchwoman also the satisfaction of the fastest lap.

Avoiding the contact that, at the first corner, takes away Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) and Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), forcing Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx), Ange to the pits. Barde manages to transform his pole position into the second victory of the weekend in Trofeo Pirelli Am. For the expert home rider, a domain completed even with the best lap time. In second place goes Nigel Schoonderwoerd (Scuderia FMA), which precedes Hanno Laskowski (Riller & Schnauck), third, on his first podium in the Ferrari Challenge, and Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors), fourth.

Shell Cup. Upon his return to the Ferrari Challenge Europe, Johnny Laursen conquers the victory in the second round of Le Castellet characterized by the entry of the Safety Car twice following some contacts in the rear. The Danish driver, able to keep the lead of the group at the start, resists Manuela’s attempts to overtake Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), in a thrilling head-to-head between the two up to the checkered flag. However, Gostner celebrates the return to the podium of the Ferrari Challenge with the best lap time that repeats the one achieved yesterday. Roman Ziemian, after the victory in Race 1, brings the third position of the starting grid to the finish line, leaving Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), fourth, Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing), fifth, and Franz Engstler (Scuderia) off the podium GT), sixth. The result remains sub-judice due to an alleged technical irregularity found in the inspection phase on Roman Ziemian’s car.

In Shell Cup AmPeter Christensen builds his success with an aggressive start that allows him to get behind the poleman Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), who in the final must also give way to Andreas König (Scuderia GT), who conquers his first podium gaining ten positions from the initial grid, in a race characterized by a total of 136 overtakes. For Christensen, World Champion 2021, also the additional point for the best lap time.

Trofeo Pirelli rankings. Doriane Pin manages to maintain the leadership of the standings, but sees her advantage reduced to just seven points over John Wartique, who thanks to the first and second place at Paul Ricard overtakes Luka Nurmi, now third.

Coppa Shell standings. The head-to-head between Franz Engstler and Axel Sartingen, at the end of the French round, sees the latter ahead by only one point. Thanks to the fourth and second positions conquered at Paul Ricard, in addition to the two fastest laps, Manuela Gostner reaches the third place in the general classification, 11 points from the top.

Next appointment. The third round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe Trofeo Pirelli will take place on the Budapest circuit in Hungary, from 17 to 19 June.