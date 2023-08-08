RACE 1

The fifth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan saw 15 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos take center stage at Sportsland Sugo, a circuit located in northeastern Japan.

The track hosted the last round of the Japanese series conditioned by the torrid heat. The circuit, with its ups and downs, is characterized by a drop of 73 meters and a succession of tight curves. At 12.35, under the intense summer sun and with temperatures above 34 degrees, Race 1 got underway.

Pirelli Trophy

Yudai Uchida secured pole position in the Trofeo Pirelli demonstrating great confidence with the track and managing to reach high speeds. From the start of the test, Uchida, who became champion of the class, quickly built up a lead of one second per lap over his rivals.

At the end of 21 laps, his margin was over 26 seconds. Uchida’s victory, never in question, on a circuit that the pilot knows well, only strengthened his first place in the standings.

In a very close contest, Akita set the pace in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, taking pole position ahead of championship leader Eric Lo. Six cars lined up on the starting grid, with Akita ahead of Lo and Motohiro Kotani.

The intense battle between Lo and Akita remained close until the tenth lap, when Kotani spun in the first corner, offering Akita the opportunity to pass. Unfortunately for him, he was unable to take advantage of it and Lo retook the lead on lap fifteen, holding it until the checkered flag, winning the race by a margin of 5.5 seconds and also celebrating the title.

Shell cup

In the five-driver Coppa Shell class, standings leader Michael Choi, starting from pole position, knew he already had the title in his pocket as the second in the standings had chosen not to enter the Sugo round.

Over the course of the race, Choi gradually built up an advantage over the other competitors and created a 10-second gap between himself and the rest of the field. The championship victory was crowned with triumph under the checkered flag.

Masato Yoneoka concluded a triumphant season, taking pole position in the Coppa Shell Am class, with an impressive qualifying time. He also demonstrated his talent by winning six out of seven races, also taking victory on the Sugo circuit and becoming the Coppa Shell Am 2023 champion.

Race action Photo by: Ferrari

RACE 2

At Sportsland Sugo, Race 2 got underway as the sun was starting to set but the heat didn’t seem to ease its grip. Fifteen cars lined up for this fifth round, the final stage of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan 2023.

Pirelli Trophy

Yudai Uchida, of the Trofeo Pirelli class, after taking pole position with an advantage of over a second, was about to secure another victory in Race 2, progressively detaching the second driver in the general standings. Everything seemed to be going well for Uchida, until a suspension problem forced him to stop on lap 16, with just seven minutes to go. Despite this inconvenience and some thrills, Uchida managed to complete 70% of the laps, thus winning the double pole-win.

Akita also started from pole position in the second round of the Trofeo Pirelli Am and remained with the first four cars closed in just one second, with the race remaining balanced for several laps. But on lap 16, Yudai Uchida, of the Trofeo Pirelli class, had to stop due to a car problem and so, after 21 intense laps, Kazuyuki Yamaguchi managed to cross the line first, taking his second victory of the season, as well as the first ever success.

Shell cup

Yasutaka Shirasaki conquered the pole position, the second after the one obtained in the third round of the championship. Also thanks to the qualifying result, the driver quickly established an advantage over his rivals which he managed to maintain throughout the race, finishing in first position over 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up. After making a stunning debut this season, Shirasaki celebrated with a last-round win.

Among the Am of the Coppa Shell, Masato Yoneoka, after becoming champion, obtained another pole position in Race 2 after the success in the first race. His impressive performance allowed him to overtake even competitors in the upper class, namely the Coppa Shell, setting the best time. Masato Yoneoka finished an amazing season with eight wins in nine races.