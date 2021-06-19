PIRELLI TROPHY: Schirò and Brunsborg win in the rain

On the Valencia circuit, in Race 1 of the Shell Cup, Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) and Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) triumph in the Am class at the end of an exciting and challenging race, made even more unpredictable by a slippery asphalt.

The twists and turns are not long in coming and after the first corners comes the first change at the top with the poleman Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) who gives way to Kirchmayr. Sartingen must also beware of the attacks of the leader of the classification James Weiland (Rossocorsa) who tries in every way to snatch the second place.

A lively start even among the Ams even if in this case the poleman Willem Van Der Vorm manages to keep the lead of the race. It is behind the Monegasque driver that the race starts: Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) and Maurizio Pitorri (CDP – Best Lap) overtake Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) and Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa) reaching respectively the second and third place in the class. But Olander’s joy does not last long. First he is overtaken by Pitorri, then ends up in a spin that pushes him off the road, crashing into the guards. His race unfortunately ends after four minutes and at that point the Safety Car enters the track and freezes the race for three minutes.

As soon as the green flag is shown, tempers return to heat. Weiland throws himself back to the attack of Sartingen managing to get the better and therefore conquering the second place. At that point a real battle at the top begins: Weiland tries to undermine the leader Kirchmayr without succeeding. Who takes advantage of this situation is Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) who overthrows the American driver by taking second place. Christian Kinch (Formula Racing) also participates in this very heated challenge, overtaking both Weiland and Sartingen in a few moves, reaching the third position.

Halfway through the race the situation is far from defined even among the Am where Pitorri and Mattsson have to watch their backs from the irrepressible Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing), Josef Schumacher (Eberlein Automobile) and Paolo Scudieri (Sa.Mo.Car) . Sartingen, after a spin, is forced to give up the fifth place occupied up to that moment.

Kirchmayr and Scheltema continue to fight until the end for the first place. The Austrian driver initially seems to give up but recovers and keeps his opponent behind until the checkered flag: Kirchmayr obtains the victory for less than a tenth of a second. Kinch, closes in third place. Fourth position for Weiland who crossed the finish line before “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) for a very short time.

Among the Ams, Van Der Vorm won ahead of Mattsson who only a few laps managed to snatch second place from Pitorri. Fourth Peter Christensen, fifth Paolo Scudieri.

SHELL CUP: Kirchmayr and Van Der Vorm emerge as winners from the whirlwind of emotions

