RACE 1: Pin and Engstler on the shields

Pirelli Trophy

Preceded by the lap of the historic Ferrari 348 Challenge, the progenitor of the first editions of the Ferrari Challenge which debuted in 1993, the participants of the Pirelli Trophy launched into a challenge that was ignited from the very first moments.

Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx), after having conquered the pole position with an extraordinary 1’43 “608 with which she relegated the closest of her pursuers to 9 tenths, held her head throughout the race, crossing the finish line in first position and applying for a starring role of the season.

The young Finnish Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing), world champion of the Trofeo Pirelli 2021, has to be satisfied with the second position, while John Wartique (FML – D2P) climbs on the third step of the podium.

In the Am class, after a spectacular three-way challenge, Ange Barde wins the victory, in front of an excellent Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors), poleman of the day, who manages to resist Christian Brunsborg’s attacks up to the checkered flag ( Formula Racing), third.

Shell Cup

Incredible and adrenaline-pumping challenges, as usual, in the Shell Cup, which sees 29 riders at the start in the Algarve. While a contact in the initial stages excludes poleman Ernst-Albert Berg (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) and Roman Ziemian (FML – D2P) from the top battle, it is Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) who takes the lead and takes the final victory.

Second place for the expert Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing), author of a consistent test, ahead of Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München).

Starting from the pole position of the AM, Joakim Olander manages to keep himself among the drivers of the main class and to conquer his first victory of the season with an authoritative test that saw him precede Peter Christensen (Formula Racong). Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Herter Racing) climbs on the third step of the podium.

RACE 2: Second success of the Pin and victory of Sartingen

The second day of racing of the Ferrari Challenge Europe in Portimão, the first round of the 2022 season, once again offered numerous duels and overtaking, celebrating Doriane Pin’s double (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) in the Trofeo Pirelli and the triumph of Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing) in the Shell Cup. Second victory also for Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes – IB FAST) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, while in the Coppa Shell Am first seal for Alexander Nussbaumer (Ghom Motorsport – Herter Racing).

Pirelli Trophy

Starting from pole position, Dorian Pin, with another determined and authoritative test, manages to progressively lengthen his gap on his pursuers and to cross the finish line first, in front of Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) who also today finished in second place. Third, but slowed down by the difficulties recorded throughout the weekend, was Belgian John Wartique (FML – D2P).

The challenge in the Pirelli Am Trophy was spectacular and exciting, with 40 overtakes in the 30 minutes of the race. Also in this case, the French Ange Barde conceded that, who jumped in the lead after a contact between Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) and David Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), with the latter penalized with a drive through, he maintained the leadership until the checkered flag.

New consistent test for Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors), who gets another second place. For the last step of the podium, Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), Hanno Laskowski (Riller & Schnauck) and Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing) compete for the whole race.

Christian Brunsborg, in an attempt to recover positions after the initial bad luck, recorded the best performance on the lap with a time of 1: 45.863.

Shell Cup

The challenge in the Shell Cup is very tight, where the fight for the victory is decided with a thrilling head-to-head between the Germans Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) and Axel Sartingen, with the latter good at resisting the attacks of the winner of Race 1 and conquer the victory and the fastest lap, after the pole position in the morning.

There were also many emotions behind the two leaders, with the American James Weiland (Rossocorsa) returning to the podium after a long battle with Ernst-Albert Berg (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg). Behind them other duels between Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), fifth, and Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), sixth.

The Coppa Shell Am test was no less exciting, with 62 overtakes that bring the total of the race to 118. With poleman Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport Racing) forced to initially abandon his head, I’m Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Herter Racing), Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) and Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) to compete for the success.

In the exciting final stages, however, Olander and Christensen are forced to abandon the contest, giving the green light to Nussbaumer who conquers the first position in front of Mark Bailey (Scuderia Monte-Carlo), rookie in the Ferrari Challenge and Richter himself.

Trofeo Pirelli rankings

Thanks to the successes of the weekend, Doriane Pin takes the lead of the general classification, ahead of Nurmi and Wartique. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, the double win gives Barde the first position, preceding the Italian duo Marco Pulcini (second) and Alessandro Cozzi (third).

Coppa Shell standings

Only one point separates Franz Engstler from Axel Sartingen thanks to the latter’s pole position, heralding an exciting challenge for the season. In the Shell Am Cup, Nussbaumer thanks to today’s victory and third place in Race 1 ensures the lead in the standings.

Next appointment

The second round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe Trofeo Pirelli will take place at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, from 13 to 15 May.