At Misano Adriatico, forty-six Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos have been announced for the start, with the drivers looking for confirmation and redemption after the debut at the end of March in Valencia.

Pirelli Trophy

The main class of the Ferrari Challenge already has its absolute protagonist in Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili), capable of completing a clear run in Spain, with two victories with the best time in the race and two pole positions, beating the lap record on the Valencian track.

The expert Max Mugelli (CDP – Eureka Competition), third and second in the first round, and the young Thomas Fleming (HR Owen) and Szymon Ładniak (Gohm – Scuderia GT), will still try to break the domination of the young Salento they figured in their debut with a podium each.

Former Formula 1 driver, Adrian Sutil (Gohm – Baron Motorsport), already present in some rounds in 2022, making his debut for the season, as well as Rocco Mazzola (Radicci Automobili – Best Lap), Josef Král (Scuderia Praha) and Bence Valint (Rossocorsa – Ferrari Budapest), which will make the series even more exciting.

In the Am class, the man to beat is Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing), also author of the en plein in Iberian soil, who will have to fend off the assaults, among others, of Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey) and Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham), who already performed very well in the first appointment.

Shell cup

After a victory and a second place each on the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing) and Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) will once again take on the thrilling challenge of this early season at Misano.

Behind them there is no shortage of contenders for victory, starting with Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), twice on the lowest step of the podium in Spain, Willem van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo), Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm – Scuderia GT) and Roger Grouwels (Kroymans – Race Art) who became world champion of the same class on this circuit in 2020.

The hierarchies of the always exciting Coppa Shell Am still to be defined, with many pretenders to the final success and Kirk Baerwaldt (Kessel Racing) who leads the provisional general classification thanks to the two third places conquered on his debut.

Plan

After testing and free practice on Friday, the clock will start on Saturday at 9 for qualifying for Race 1 of the Coppa Shell and at 9.30 for the Am class, while the Trofeo Pirelli qualifying will start at 10.05. Green light for the first round of the Coppa Shell at 14.00 and the Trofeo Pirelli at 17.15, both covering thirty minutes.

Sunday 23rd, identical program for qualifying – with the Coppa Shell at 9, the Coppa Shell Am at 9.30 and the Trofeo Pirelli at 10.05 – and for Race 2 of the Coppa Shell at 14.00, while the second race of the Trofeo Pirelli will start at 3.15pm (all times are local).

Qualifying and the races will be visible live, free of charge and with commentary in English, on the live.ferrari.com website and on the “Ferrari” YouTube channel.

Furthermore, the Misano round will have extensive television coverage through the Sky platform which, in Italy, will broadcast all the races live on Saturday and Sunday on channel 207 (Sky Sport F1).

In the United Kingdom, the Sky Sports F1 channel will follow Saturday’s races live and Sunday’s races with a slight delay, as well as in Germany on the Sky Sport F1 channel.