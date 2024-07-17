This comes amid a first year of global competition for the Ferrari 296 Challenge, which has been confirmed as the series’ exclusive car for next season.

Additionally, all six events will count toward the Club Challenge and Club Competizioni GT support categories, a first for North America’s premier one-make championship.

The season will begin and end at Laguna Seca, which marks the start of the year for the Ferrari Challenge in the United States, with pre-season testing in late February and the final round in mid-September.

For the first official doubleheader of the season in March, however, the series remains in Northern California to race at Sonoma Raceway for the fifth consecutive year.

Then it’s cross-country for a two-stop series in the sunny state of Florida. The first will take place in April at Daytona International Speedway, the world’s racing hub, which returns to the lineup after a two-year hiatus.

In a new opportunity for 2025, the Ferrari Challenge will take part in the third round at the Miami Autodrome one week after the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

The event will be the first of its kind as the venue sees its expansion plans come to life with its inaugural event separate from the busy F1 weekend.

As a result, drivers will enjoy ample track time, similar to a typical Ferrari Challenge weekend, and will race on the unique 2.8-mile, 19-turn “Extended Marina Loop” configuration.

After the trip to Florida, the Ferrari Challenge moves to another iconic North American circuit, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world capital of racing, for the second consecutive year and for the fourth round in 2025.

For two consecutive years, Watkins Glen International has held a spot on the calendar for the penultimate round of the series in July, before the North American finale at Laguna Seca.

The 2025 World Finals will conclude the year with details on the season finale to be shared at a later date.

Race action Photo by: Ferrari

FERRARI CHALLENGE NORTH AMERICA – 2025 Calendar

February 25-26: Pre-season Testing at Laguna Seca

March 5-9: Sonoma Raceway

April 9-13: Daytona International Speedway

May 14-18: Miami Autodrome

June 18-22: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

July 23-27: Watkins Glen International

September 10-14: Laguna Seca