The eight stages that will see the 296 Challenge cars involved were revealed during a special evening during the Racing Days currently underway on the Nürburgring circuit.

Five countries will host the Prancing Horse single-make series, starting with Italy, where the season will officially kick off from March 27 to 30 at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, and which will also host the second round, scheduled in Misano from April 10 to 13.

Germany, with the historic Hockenheim track, will see the Prancing Horse cars as protagonists from 22 to 25 May, kicking off a very intense phase of the calendar, with challenges that will be proposed within a short time frame of each other.

The Czech Republic will host the fourth round in Brno from 5 to 8 June before the double Spanish trip to Valencia and Barcelona. The Ferraris will take to the track at Ricardo Tormo from 26 to 29 June, while at the Circuit de Catalunya from 17 to 20 July, before the summer break.

Ferrari Challenge Europe 2025 – Calendar Photo by: Ferrari

The spectacular Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium will be the scene of the penultimate act of the season from 18 to 21 September, before the 2025 World Finals, which will take place in a location that will only be revealed during the weekend of the 2024 World Finals in Imola.

Following the success of recent years, participants in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli will be able to prepare for the start of the season with the Winter Challenge, an off-season event that will take place in the fast and glittering Corniche in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from 6 to 9 February.

FERRARI CHALLENGE EUROPE – CALENDAR 2025

Monza, March 27-30

Misano, 10-13 April

Hockenheim, May 22-25

Brno, 5-8 June

Valencia, June 26-29

Barcelona, ​​July 17-20

Spa-Francorchamps, 18-21 September

Ferrari World Finals, TBA