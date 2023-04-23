Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) continues his winning streak in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, while Kirk Baerwaldt (Kessel Racing) is first in the Am class of the Coppa Shell. The Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos will be back on track tomorrow, Sunday 23 April, for the second day of racing on the Romagna circuit.

The young British driver Thomas Fleming celebrates his first victory in the Maranello marque, at the end of a test characterized by twists and turns and various penalties for exceeding the track limits which affect, among others, after the end of the race, also Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili) who gets a five-second penalty after being the first to pass under the checkered flag.

The young Salentine, who started from pole position and author of the fastest lap in the race, with a time of 1’35”394, had to settle for second place in the end, while maintaining his leadership in the general standings. Third place for Josef Král (Scuderia Praha), ahead of Max Mugelli (CDP – Eureka Competition) and rookie Rocco Mazzola (Radicci Automobili), the latter capable of recovering fourteen positions compared to the starting order.

A winning comeback in the Am class for Franz Engstler, who started seventh after the difficult qualifying session in the morning, thus achieving his third consecutive triumph in this extraordinary start to the season. At the end of a close and exciting duel, Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey) finished in second position ahead of Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing).

The poleman and also author of the fastest lap in the race with a time of 1’36”887, David Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), due to a penalty for exceeding the track limits, was instead relegated to tenth position.

Starting from pole position, thanks to the best time of 1’36”799 recorded in qualifying, Axel Sartingen manages to achieve success, defending the leadership for the entire thirty minutes of an exciting race and also characterized by the entry of two Safety Car following a few contacts without consequences for the drivers.

The first, shortly after the start, excluded from the challenge Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm – Scuderia GT), Christian Herdt-Wipper (Emil Frey) and Willem van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo), who started from the front row.

At the restart, it was Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) who set out in direct pursuit of the German, while behind him Manuela Gostner (CPD – MP Racing), thanks to an excellent comeback that allowed her to recover eight positions from the grid, reached the third place.

The trio extends to the lead of the race, also reunited by the further entry of the Safety Car for the restoration of the track following a contact between Am class drivers.

Despite Scheltema and Gostner’s attempts in the final stages of the race, the positions didn’t change until the checkered flag. The victory obtained allows the Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing driver, who also gets the additional point for the fastest lap in the race, to extend his lead in the provisional general classification, with an eight point advantage over Manuela Gostner and thirteen over Fons Scheltema.

No less spectacular was the test in the Am class, where there were 63 overtakings in the end. Kirk Baerwaldt emerged victorious, accompanied on the podium by Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba) and Henrik Kamstrup (Formula Racing), third after the 25-second penalty inflicted on Stefano Marazzi (Rossocorsa) following a contact in an attempt to overtaking.

The poleman of the day “Boris Gideon” (Autohaus Ulrich), seventh at the finish line, also recorded the fastest lap in the race with a time of 1’38”602.

Sunday 23 April the second day of the Ferrari Challenge at Misano includes qualifying for the Coppa Shell from 9 with Race 2 at 14, while for the Trofeo Pirelli timed qualifying at 10.05 and green flag at 15.15 (all times are local) .