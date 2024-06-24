On the hot Spanish Sunday, successes also went to Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am and to Andreas König (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team) in the Coppa Shell Am, while Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) conceded an encore in the Trofeo Pirelli 488.

The official Ferrari driver, Yifei Ye, was the consultant for the Prancing Horse single-brand races on Iberian soil.

Pirelli Trophy

After the two second places in Balaton, Philipp Baron climbs to the top step of the podium for the first time this season in the second test held on the Andalusian circuit of Jerez.

The Austrian driver, who started third, managed to take the lead, also taking advantage of the drive through penalties inflicted on Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing), who started from pole position, and on Luca Engstler (Gohm Motorsport – Engstler) for excessive speed in the start-up phase.

Baron controls the second part of the race, ahead of Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport) at the finish line. Altoè finishes third, author of a spectacular comeback after the drive through and the fastest lap of the race in 1’43”838.

Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa), fourth today, maintains the leadership of the general classification with 6 points ahead of Baron and seven over Altoé.

First success of the season also in the Trofeo Pirelli Am with Claus Zibrandtsen emerging victorious from a close challenge between the top of the class.

Behind him, the good moment of Marco Zanasi (CDP – Pinetti Motorsport) continues, who also takes advantage of the exit in front of him of Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) and Hanno Laskowsky to get on the podium for the sixth consecutive time.

Third place for Angelo Fontana (Rossocorsa). Viol, with the best time in qualifying and in the race in the class, retains the top of the ranking with 11 points over Zanasi.

Shell Cup

Thanks to an excellent start and the decisive overtaking on Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba), Manuela Gostner takes command of the race, progressively extending the lead over her pursuers until the finish line, where she celebrates her first triumph of the season.

Behind the Italian is Tibor Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa), while third is Christophe Hurni (Zénit Scuderia), with his first podium of the year. Fourth is Thomas Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), while fifth is the poleman of the day Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing), penalized with a drive through for excessive speed in the starting phase.

The Frenchman, who also gets the extra point for the fastest lap in 1’45”382, maintains the lead in the general classification with 24 points ahead of John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham), 25 over Manuela Gostner and 29 over Tibor Valint.

The Coppa Shell Am race was thrilling with Andreas König ahead of Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) at the finish line by just 558 thousandths of a second, having started from pole position. Third place went to Andrea Levy (Rossocorsa), who received the additional point for the best lap time in the class.

Pirelli Trophy 488

Another brace for Fabrizio Fontana, after the one from Balaton. The Italian driver took pole position and controlled first position for the entire 30 minutes of the race, which also ended with the fastest lap among the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos.

Finishing behind him are Ivan David Mari (Garage Zénith – Best Lap – FCI), with his first podium of the season, and Tommy Lindroth (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team).

Next appointment

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe remains on the Iberian peninsula for the fourth round, scheduled in two weeks, from 4 to 7 July, on the Portimão circuit in the Portuguese Algarve.