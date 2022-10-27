The program

If the 2022 continental titles have already been awarded, in the North America series it is the drivers of the Pirelli Trophy who still have to define their winners, while both categories of the Shell Cup saw their champions conquer the crown already in the previous race weekend. in Sonoma.

On the Emilian track dedicated to Enzo and Dino Ferrari, space will also be given to Club Challenge activities, to F1 Clienti with single-seaters from the past, to racing cars not homologated for the road of the XX Program, to the specimens of the Club Competizioni GT to culminate with the planned Ferrari Show. for Sunday.

In addition to the Ferrari LMH, the new 296 GT3 will debut for the first time in Italy, previewed at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in July: from next season the car will race in the main races, sprint and endurance, in the various continents, making its debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona in January. The GT will be present in the paddock and will take to the track for a dynamic display on Sunday.

Ferrari Challenge Europe

With all the titles awarded in the previous Mugello round, the ranking for the other podium positions remains to be defined. After Michelle Gatting, Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) is the second woman to register her name in the golden register of the Pirelli Trophy winners.

The French ruled John Wartique (FML – D2P) and Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) who will compete to grab the place of honor. Also among the Ams we run for second and third place behind Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes – IB FAST): the Frenchman won the crown already at Mugello, enriching his personal showcase and reaching 5 titles in the Ferrari Challenge.

The other steps of the podium will be divided mainly by Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors), who starts favored from the top of his 95 points, and Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) spaced 17 points. Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing) with 63 points, Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) with 60 and Hanno Laskowski (Riller & Schnauck – ZvO Racing) with 52 can still be in the game. Not excluded, at least from the fight for third place , Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing).

In the Shell Cup, Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) was already able to celebrate, thanks to his sixth win of the season in Scarperia, he is unattainable by his rivals. Three will compete for the other two podium positions at Imola: Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing), with 199 points, Roman Ziemian (CDP – D2P) with 110 and Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) with 94. Between the Am, the title went to Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport Herter Racing).

Fighting for the second position will be Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München), at an altitude of 99, and Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport Racing), third two points behind his compatriot. In addition to the two Germans, Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) and Andreas König (Scuderia GT) can also aspire to the lowest step of the podium, separated by only six points.

Ferrari Challenge North America

In the Trofeo Pirelli the challenge for the crown involves Jeremy Clarke (Ferrari of Beverly Hills), in the lead but with only eight points ahead of Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari). Among the candidates also Manny Franco (Ferrari of Lake Forest), winner in the last stage of Sonoma, delayed by 27 points. Substantial balance in the Trofeo Pirelli Am where Dave Musial Jr (Ferrari of Lake Forest) leads the category with just three points ahead of Alfred Caiola (Ferrari of Long Island) and three more over Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver), while Aaron Weiss ( Continental AutoSports) lurks six points behind.

In the Shell Cup, what initially seemed like a two-way race between Brian Kaminskey (Ferrari of Long Island) and Michael Petramalo (Ferrari of Seattle) saw the latter prevail, capable of a more constant performance, concluded at best with the success of Sonoma and the mathematical title. Games also made in the Shell Am Cup with the triumph of Tony Davis (Continental AutoSports): first at the finish line on four occasions, he missed the podium in only two races. The opponent who tried to contend for the title was Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills), winner of the Ladies Cup, who finished in second position.

Ferrari Challenge APAC

The Asia Pacific series faces its fourth round of the season, the second in Italy after the stage at Mugello. In the Shell Cup will be present the leader of the standings Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Osaka), who will try to increase his advantage. To counter him there will be Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka), second at 19 points, while Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Shiba) will try to reduce the current disadvantage by 48 points from the top.

In the Shell Am Cup Shigeru Kamiue (European Version) first in the ranking, he will take advantage of the absence of direct rivals to collect as many points as possible. Confirmed the presence of Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka) after the double scored on the Tuscan track.

World Finals

After the various races of the three series, space for the Ferrari World Finals, the most awaited moment of the season. All the 2021 champions who will try to defend the title will be present: Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli and teammate Christian Brunsborg among the Ams, Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) in the Shell Cup and Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) between the Am.

Timetables

After the first days dedicated to testing and free practice, Friday gets serious with Race 1 of the Shell Cup of the Europe series at 2.00 pm (live on Sky Sport F1), while at 4.20 pm Trofeo Pirelli Europe and Asia Pacific (Sky Sport F1) . The North America test will follow at 5.30 pm. Saturday Race 2 Europe and Asia Pacific of the Pirelli Trophy at 14.00 (Sky Sport F1), the North American race scheduled for 16.20 and the European Shell Cup race at 17.30 (Sky Sport F1).

Sunday at 9.00 am Shell Cup World Final (Sky Sport F1) and at 10.10 Shell Cup (Sky Sport F1). At 11.20 am Pirelli and Am Trophy World Final (Sky Sport F1). The live event can be followed as usual on the Ferrari YouTube channel, while the finalimondiali.ferrari.com website will publish all the information and results.