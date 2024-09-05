This weekend (5-8 September), the legendary Nürburgring circuit in Germany will host the Prancing Horse’s single-make series as part of the Ferrari Racing Days, which will see all the programmes and exclusive experiences designed for customers of the Maranello company take to the track.

The German event is called upon to shed light on the challenges at the top of the general rankings of the four classes that see the new and high-performance 296 Challenges involved, after the round at the end of July at Paul Ricard saw the first 2024 title awarded in the Trofeo Pirelli 488.

Pirelli Trophy

After the two victories on French soil, the main class of the series has as its clear favourite the young Italian driver Giacomo Altoé (Emil Frey Racing), already a protagonist in the GT3 championships.

Altoé leads the standings with a 27-point advantage over Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) and 28 over Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team), who are called upon to keep the contest alive.

Among the drivers out of the rankings, the American Dylan Medler (Pellin Racing) and the young Luigi Coluccio (Radicci Automobili – Best Lap – FCI) who performed well in the previous events will try to win their first victory.

Five consecutive victories have propelled Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) to the top of the Trofeo Pirelli Am standings, with a comfortable margin over his pursuers.

Behind him, both Marco Zanasi (CDP – Pinetti Motorsport) and Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) will try to counter the Dane’s escape, respectively 25 and 26 points from the lead.

Three new faces will take to the track at the Nürburgring in the class that will see 20 of the 71 drivers who will liven up the weekend at the start: Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa), Ivan Velasco Sanchez (MERTEL Motorsport), and the Italian Federico Al Rafai (Rossocorsa).

Action on the track Photo by: Ferrari

Shell Cup

On his home circuit, Frenchman Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) took a one-two that brings him significantly closer to the title. Contending with him for the series crown is the ever-combative Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), 44 points behind, while Tibor Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) and John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham) are not yet mathematically excluded from the race. Also in Coppa Shell, a new entry with Polish driver Andrzej Lewandowski (Autohaus Ulrich).

He boasts a forty-five point lead over his closest pursuer Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) who scored his fifth and sixth victories in an extraordinary debut season at Le Castellet.

While Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) will try to challenge the Greek in the overall standings, for the other contenders it will be a question of gaining a prestigious victory in Germany.

Pirelli Trophy 488

Title as mentioned already assigned in the class dedicated to the 488 Challenge Evo cars, with Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) who will not be present at the Nürburgring. Green light therefore for the other drivers of the series ready to challenge each other in the two tests on German soil.

Plan

In the rich program of the Ferrari Racing Days, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe will take to the track on Thursday 5 September with tests and free practice. Friday 6 is qualifying day with the first session of Coppa Shell Am at 9.00, Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am at 11.30, Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488 at 12.15.

In the afternoon the second qualifying session in view of Race 2, with Coppa Shell Am at 2.40pm, Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am at 5.10pm followed at 5.55pm by Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488.

Race 1 on Saturday 7 September starting at 9.20 with the Coppa Shell Am. At 12.30 the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am and at 15.20 Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488. The programme will also be identical in terms of timetable for Sunday 8 when Race 2 of the various classes will be held.

The qualifying sessions and races will be broadcast live in free streaming, with commentary in English, on the website live.ferrari.com and on the official Ferrari YouTube channel.