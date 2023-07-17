Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing), increasingly leader of the Trofeo Pirelli Am, also repeated his victory in Race 1, while in the Coppa Shell Am victory went for the first time to Henrik Kamstrup (Formula Racing).

Pirelli Trophy

The exciting confrontation between the young Thomas Fleming, who started from pole position thanks to a time of 1’37”653, and Eliseo Donno, second in qualifying with a gap of 142 thousandths from the leader, was repeated in Race 2 as well.

At the end of the thirty minutes of the race, it was once again the Englishman who had the upper hand, able to maintain the first position in the initial stages and gradually increase his advantage over his rival, eventually also winning the extra point for the fastest lap. fast with a time of 1’39”149. The expert Max Mugelli (CDP – Eureka Competition) once again completed the class podium.

Tight challenges also in the second round of the Trofeo Pirelli Am, with Franz Engstler, good at taking the lead at the start from poleman Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey Sportivo). The duel between the two Germans sees Laskowski take the lead again in the final minutes, but Engstler, who also set the fastest lap in 1’41”039, manages to complete the counter-overtake which earns him the first pass under the checkered flag.

In third position is Marco Zanasi (CDP – Pinetti Motorsport), who has the upper hand in the prolonged and exciting confrontation with the rookie Hendrick Viol (Scuderia Praha), fourth, James Owen (Meridien Modena – FF Corse), fifth and Nicolò Rosi ( Kessel Racing).

Leaderboards

Thanks to the two Portuguese successes, Thomas Fleming reduces the gap from the leader Eliseo Donno. The Italian now leads the general standings with 123 points, ahead of the Englishman on 100 and Mugelli on 81. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Franz Engstler extends his lead over Hanno Laskowski, his closest rival, to 35 points.

Shell cup

Axel Sartingen starts once again from pole position, thanks to a qualifying time of 1’40″052 which lowers his best time of the first session by almost two tenths, and after successfully controlling the race he takes home his second victory on the Portuguese circuit, placing a serious threat on the season title.

After an initial phase characterized by the entry of the Safety Car twice following the off-track exit without consequences for the drivers of John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham) first and of Mutlu Tasev (Emil Frey Sportivo) immediately after, the trio made up of Sartingen, Herdt-Wipper (Emil Frey Sportivo) and Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) gradually gained an advantage over the rest of the group, becoming the protagonists of a close duel.

However, the German manages to repel with experience the comeback attempts of his compatriot, author of the fastest lap in 1’42”332, second, and of Scheltema, third, passing first under the checkered flag.

In the Coppa Shell Am, Henrik Kamstrup celebrates his first success in the Ferrari Challenge Europe after the ten-second penalty handed down to Kirk Baerwaldt (Kessel Racing) at the end of the race for overtaking outside the track limits.

The Singaporean driver, who started from the first position on the grid thanks to the best qualifying time of 1’40″858 and crossed the finish line first, thus finished in fourth place, obtaining the point for the best lap time of 1’42” 717.

In second place then Josef Schumacher (Eberlein Automobile) who after yesterday’s triumph completes a very positive weekend for him, while third place goes to Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba) who repeats yesterday’s result.

Leaderboards

Thanks to the double success and the two pole positions, Axel Sartingen extends his lead in the overall standings of the Coppa Shell, which has now risen to 59 points over Fons Scheltema, who grabs the second position by taking advantage of the weekend without points for Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing ), now third at 66 lengths from the summit.

Despite today’s fourth place, Kirk Baerwaldt maintains an 8-point lead over Motohiko Isozaki, while Henrik Kamstrup is in third place.

Next appointment

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe will be back on track in September, on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, from 15 to 17, for the sixth round of the season, the last one before the Finali Mondiali at the end of October at Mugello.