The Trofeo Pirelli Am sees the return to victory of Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing), while Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport) triumphs in the Coppa Shell Am.

Pirelli Trophy

Thanks to a decisive cue at the start and careful conduct, Eliseo Donno conquers success also in the second round on the Styrian circuit, held on the asphalt soaked by the rain that fell all morning. The young Italian driver, who also gets the additional point for the fastest lap in the race, finished behind Bence Valint (Rossocorsa – Ferrari Budapest), author of the best time in qualifying, and Adrian Sutil (Gohm – Baron Motorsport) , to the first podium of the season.

The former Formula 1 driver was able to defend himself in an orderly manner from overtaking attempts by the young Thomas Fleming (HR Owen – FF Corse) right up to the last lap, while in the close and prolonged battle between Max Mugelli (CDP – Eureka Competititon) and Szymon Ladniak (Gohm – Scuderia GT) is the Italian who has the upper hand, finishing fifth.

Also in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, the decisive action came at the start, with Franz Engstler taking the leadership of the class at the first corner and maintaining it until the finish line, serving without consequences a 10-second penalty for overtaking outside the track limits. The German, in his fifth success of the season, also takes the additional point for the fastest lap in the race.

On the second step of the podium goes David Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), protagonist of an extraordinary comeback of ten positions from the last place on the grid where he had been relegated for reaching the limit of ten penalties since the beginning of the season. Behind the Italian, who set the best time in the morning’s qualifying, is Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey), yesterday’s winner.

Franz Engstler Photo by: Ferrari

Shell cup

Ernst Kirchmayr repeats yesterday’s success, in a test conditioned by heavy rain which began to fall again shortly before the start, with wet asphalt and poor visibility. After a few laps behind the Safety Car, the Austrian of the Baron Motorsport team at the green flag maintains the lead, earned thanks to the best time in qualifying, successfully repelling the comeback attempts of his main pursuers.

The Safety Car returned to the track in the middle of the race due to an exit without consequences by Corinna Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) and, immediately after, due to a contact in the leading positions of the Am class, accompanying the drivers to the checkered flag. where Kirchmayr, also author of the fastest lap, passes in order, Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm – Scuderia GT) and Willem van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo).

In the Coppa Shell Am, success went to Martinus Richter, who crossed the finish line first ahead of Tommy Lindroth (Baron Motorsport), who climbed one step on the podium compared to Saturday’s race, and Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing), third, author of the best lap performance in the race.

A contact at the restart after a Safety Car between Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba) and the leader Kirk Baerwaldt (Kessel Racing), cost the Japanese a 25-second penalty which demoted him to tenth final position, while the Singaporean driver, who started from pole, closes thirteenth.

Leaderboards

In the Trofeo Pirelli, Eliseo Donno extends his lead in the standings to 31 points over his closest pursuer Thomas Fleming and 34 over Max Mugelli. Fourth is Bence Valint, trailing by 42 points, recovering thanks to the two second places on the Spielberg circuit.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Franz Engstler leads the standings ahead of Hanno Laskowski, 27 points behind, and Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), absent in Austria, 54 points behind.

In the Coppa Shell Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing) maintains the lead of the standings with 81 points. Behind him, the pursuers are in close contact, with Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) 37 lengths from the leader, Willem van der Vorm at 38, Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) at 39 and Alexander Nussbaumer at 41. In the Coppa Shell Am despite today’s unlucky performance, Kirk Baerwaldt continues to lead the general standings with a 12-point lead over Motohiko Isozaki and 18 over Giuseppe Ramelli.

Next appointment

The fourth round of the Prancing Horse single-make series will accompany the weekend of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the race of races, which celebrates the centenary of the first edition held in 1923. The Ferrari Challenge will take to the track on the circuit de La Sarthe from 7th to 10th June: on Saturday morning the members will compete in a race before the start of the famous endurance race.