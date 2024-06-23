The third round of the Prancing Horse single-make series also saw the successes of Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am and Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) in the Coppa Shell Am.

Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) is first among the drivers of the Pirelli 488 Trophy. Present, as Race Consultant for the Iberian event, is Yifei Ye, official Ferrari driver, at the wheel of the 499P number 83 competing in the FIA ​​WEC.

Pirelli Trophy

Third consecutive success for Giacomo Altoè, with the Ferrari 296 Challenge number 2, who after having defended pole position in the first laps, controlled his closest pursuers even after the Safety Car phase on the track due to an exit without consequences by a driver of the Am class, and crossed the finish line first, with the fastest time of 1’43”697, after the qualifying time of 1’41”470.

The challenge behind him sees the young Hungarian driver Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) prevail, second after the 5 second penalty inflicted on Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport) for not respecting the track limits and ultimately third.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, after an exciting race characterized by 134 overtakings, Hendrik Viol prevailed, thus increasing his lead in the general classification. Second place and first podium for Herbert Geiss (Maranello Motors) ahead of Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey Racing), with a 5 second penalty for exceeding track limits.

Fifth was poleman Marco Zanasi (CDP – Pinetti Motorsport), penalized with a drive through for incorrect alignment at the start.

Action on the track

Shell Cup

After a close and prolonged challenge with Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), who started from pole position thanks to a qualifying time of 1’42”867, Henry Hassid managed to make the decisive overtaking ten minutes from the checkered flag and to achieve his second success of this first part of the season.

However, the Italian also gets the additional point for the best time set in the race in 1’45”369. Completing the first podium of the Spanish weekend is Britain’s John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham).

Perfect day in the Coppa Shell Am for Zois Skrimpias who, starting from first position, held off Eric Cheung’s (Formula Racing) recovery attempts from the finish line until he ended up second. The Greek, who extends his lead in the general ranking, also gets the additional point for the best lap time. Third place for Andreas König (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team).

Pirelli Trophy 488

The race was all in the lead for Fabrizio Fontana who, starting from pole position in the class dedicated to the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, also set the best lap time and achieved his fourth success of the season.

Behind him, in order, Pino Frascaro (Rossocorsa) and Niels Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing), on their third consecutive podium.

Plan

On Sunday 23 June the qualifying sessions will begin at 9.00 am with the Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488, followed by the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am, at 10.00 am, finishing at 11.00 am with the Coppa Shell Am.

The second races will start, with the same sequence, at 2.00 pm, 3.15 pm and 4.30 pm.