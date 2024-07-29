Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) achieved two successes over the weekend in the Trofeo Pirelli Am and Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) in the Coppa Shell Am.

First title of the season awarded to Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) in the Pirelli 488 Trophy, which saw the victory today by Joakim Olander (Formula Racing).

On the Le Castellet circuit, the young Frenchwoman Lilou Wadoux, an official Ferrari driver competing in the Super GT in Japan, acted as Race Advisor.

Pirelli Trophy

Vibrant race that sees Giacomo Altoè get the better of Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport) thanks to the decisive overtaking on the last corner of the penultimate lap. The German gets off to a better start at the green flag and takes the lead, containing for the entire duration of the race the comeback of Altoè, who started from pole with a time of 2’00”635.

The Italian, who also set the fastest lap time of the race in 2’03”047 with the 296 Challenge number 2, found the right space to pass right at the end, containing Ludwig’s attempts to counter-overtake.

With the 10-second penalty handed down to third-placed Timo Glock (Autohaus Ulrich) for having gained ground by going off track, the ever-positive Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) stepped onto the lowest step of the podium.

Fifth consecutive success for Claus Zibrandtsen in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. Starting from first position, the young Dane maintained the lead of the race for the entire 30 minutes, also setting the best time in the class and thus extending his lead in the general classification.

Behind him are Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) and Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey Racing).

Shell Cup

Perfect weekend for Henry Hassid who wins, with a race always in the lead, also Race 2. Starting from pole position, the Frenchman defends the lead from the overtaking attempts of Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) in the first corners, then progressively gains an advantage and crosses the finish line first with the best lap time of 2’04”588. Behind the Italian, second like yesterday, Tibor Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) completes the podium.

In the Coppa Shell Am, Zois Skrimpias transformed his first position on the grid into his second win of the weekend, his sixth of the season, successfully fending off overtaking attempts by Canadian Eric Cheung (Formula Racing).

Third place for Shintaru Akatsu (Ineco), his first podium. Unlucky performance by Jan Sandmann (Kessel Racing), forced to retire after having set the best time in his class on the lap.

Pirelli Trophy 488

With eight wins and ten podiums overall in ten races held so far, Fabrizio Fontana is crowned champion of the series dedicated to the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo with two rounds to go before the end of the season.

The Italian finished today in third place, behind Faysal Shair (Scuderia Lebanon), second, and Joakim Olander, who achieved his first win of the year with the fastest lap after taking pole position in qualifying.

Plan

The next round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe after the August break will be on the weekend of 5 to 8 September at the Nürburgring circuit in Germany, as part of the Ferrari Racing Days.