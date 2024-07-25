At Le Castellet, 77 drivers will take to the track with the 296 Challenge cars in the four traditional classes of the Prancing Horse single-make series and in the one dedicated to the 488 Challenge Evo, on a weekend that, in addition to the podiums, offers important points for the general classification at a decisive moment of the season.

Pirelli Trophy

A thrilling head-to-head battle in the series’ main class sees Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing), with four wins under his belt this season, leading the standings with just two points ahead of Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team).

Not far from the leaders is Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa), who still has concrete hopes of a comeback, while the spotlight is on Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport), a great protagonist in Portugal with a victory, and the returning Luca Engstler (Gohm Motorsport – Engstler).

With three wins in the last three races, Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) has taken the lead in the standings, with a six-point advantage over Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) and seven over Marco Zanasi (CDP – Pinetti Motorsport). Also still in the title fight is the British Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) who, with two brilliant second places in the last round, is now 22 points from the lead.

Action on the track Photo by: Ferrari

Shell Cup

Double second place in Portugal also for Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) who thus maintains the lead. In pursuit are John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham) at 25 points of detachment and Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) at 34, who shared the victories of the Portimão race, in addition to a constant Tibor Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) at 38 points.

The experienced Austrian Ernst Kirchmayr (Kessel Racing), winner of the European title and the World Finals in 2021, will make his seasonal debut in the class in the French event.

A win in each round and seven podiums overall allowed rookie Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) to gain a significant margin in the Coppa Shell Am standings. Behind him, Andreas König (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team), Andrea Levy (Rossocorsa) and Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) did not give up, with just seven points between them.

Pirelli Trophy 488

Seven new entrants will be at the start in the class dedicated to the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo where Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing), capable of achieving seven victories in eight races, has the possibility of mathematically clinching the title of champion already in the French event.

Action on the track Photo by: Ferrari

Plan

After the tests and free practice sessions on Thursday 25 and Friday 26 July, qualifying sessions are scheduled at Paul Ricard on Saturday 27: at 9.00 it will be the turn of the Trofeo Pirelli 488, at 9.25 the Coppa Shell, at 10.00 the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am and, finally, at 11.00 the Coppa Shell Am.

The first races will start, again on Saturday 27th, at 2.00 pm with the Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488; at 3.15 pm it will be the turn of Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am to finish at 4.30 pm with Coppa Shell Am. Same program and same times for Sunday 28th July.

The qualifying sessions and races will be broadcast live in free streaming, with commentary in English, on the website live.ferrari.com and on the official Ferrari YouTube channel.