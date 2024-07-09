There Ferrari Cavalcade it’s a gathering annual dedicated to the most important customers of Ferrariwho discover Italy driving their exclusive cars. The 2024 edition took place from June 30th to July 5th in the regions Veneto, Trentino Alto Adige and Emilia Romagna and over 120 prestigious Ferraris and 240 guests participated. tourist regularity race allowed participants to explore the history, culture and breathtaking landscapes of the territories they crossed.

Ferrari Cavalcade 2024 program

The Cavalcade Ferrari 2024, scheduled from June 30th to July 5th, started from Venice and saw the participation of a splendid collection of 124 Ferraris, including 21 examples of 812 Competition TO and two rare One-Offs, the SP-8 and the SP-38.

Ferrari Cavalcade 2024

After the exhibition at the Port of Venicethe participants set off on an adventurous journey through the regions of Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige and Emilia Romagna.

Ferrari Cavalcade 2024, report, how it went

The Cavalcade Ferrari started in Venice and headed north through the Dolomitesstopping at the Alpina 1954 on Croce d’Aune Pass and then stopping for lunch in Agordo at the PalaLuxottica. The route continued south through the Borgoluce wine estate, completing a 390 km itinerary, finally returning to Venice.

Ferrari Cavalcade 2024

The next day, starting from the port of Venice, the participants headed south with a visit to thePomposa Abbey And lunch in Ferrara. In the afternoon the group returned to Venice passing through Rovigo. In the following days, the caravan travelled towards Vicenzacrossed the Lower Padua and stopped in suggestive locations before concluding in Venice.

On Wednesday, the Ferraris travelled to Vicenza, continuing on to Bassano del Grappa and then to Istrana Airport – 51° Stormo dell’Aeronautica Militare. The day ended with a themed dinner at the historic Arsenale di Venezia.

Ferrari Cavalcade 2024

The final day began with a leisurely breakfast followed by a pleasant trip to the Bassa Padovana, before heading to Padua where the cars paraded through the historic center. A short drive brought the guests back to Venice.

The Ferrari Cavalcade 2024 event concluded with an elegant gala dinner and a charity auction in support of global education projects in Maranello and Save the Children in Veneto. Unfortunately, during this edition, some incidents occurred accidents involving three separate Ferraris, including one 296 GTS Plug-in Hybrid which was completely destroyed by a fire.

