Long-term trust

James Calado has renewed his contract with Ferrari with a multi-year agreement. The Briton, winner of the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 499P number 51 shared with Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi, will reach the finish line of his tenth year as an official driver of the Prancing Horse in the 2024 season.

In the World Endurance Championship, the driver born in 1989 with Ferrari has collected a total of 68 starts, 42 podiums and 13 victories. The first ever podium dates back to the 2014 season at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) when Calado finished third with the 458 Italia GT2; the first world championship success, however, was achieved in 2016 at the 6 Hours of the Nürburgring (Germany) at the wheel of the 488 GTE.

In 2023, with the 499P making its debut in the top class of the FIA ​​WEC, Calado with Pier Guidi and Giovinazzi, in addition to the victory at Le Mans, climbed to the third step of the podium at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and finished fourth in the standings world championship for Pilots.

The words of Calado and Coletta

James Calado: “I am proud to have renewed the contract. Together with the Prancing Horse I have had incredible experiences and continuing this journey is extraordinary. My goal for the future is to become world champion with the Hypercar. In ten years in Maranello I have experienced truly exciting moments. I'm thinking for example of 2014, when I signed the contract as an official driver. I was having dinner with my family and I received the phone call I was waiting for: for me it was a special evening. I then mention the first victory at the Nürburgring which came two years later. In that period I felt a lot of pressure on my shoulders, I couldn't wait to confirm my value by obtaining my first success in the race: crossing the finish line first was like a liberation. Another great indelible memory, obviously, was the victory at Le Mans this year, the first in the overall classification: the joy I felt getting on the podium with Ale and Giovi (Pier Guidi and Calado, Ed.) was something I never I will never forget. Finally, special memories are obviously linked to the three world titles in the LMGTE Pro class: unforgettable pages of ten truly intense years”.

Antonello ColettaGlobal Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti: “We are happy to be able to count on a fast and reliable driver like James in the future, who has established himself sportingly within the Ferrari family. In the last ten seasons together we have built a path of successes in which the overall victory at Le Mans shines, which Calado celebrated together with his teammates in the Ferrari 499P number 51, and the three world titles in LMGTE Pro won with Pier Guidi. Let's start again from these foundations, looking to the future with great optimism”.