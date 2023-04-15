“This way you will never win”

“Ferrari needs seriousness and a winning team in the pits and outside. It’s time to wake us up, enough with politics and games, so we’ll never win”. Lapo Elkannnot new to messages in no uncertain terms to try to shake up Ferrari and Juventus, posted this tweet on Twitter this morning in relation to a Scuderia Ferrari that started 2023 with performances and results well below what was expected in the winter.

Ferrari 🏎️ needs ❤️ Seriousness and Winning Team in the Pits and Outside it’s time to WAKE UP enough with politics and games like this WE WILL NEVER WIN ‼️ ‼ ️ ‼ ️ ‼ ️ ‼ ️ pic.twitter.com/rKu8sdNR5d — Lapo Elkann (@lapoelkann_) April 15, 2023

Yesterday it was made official that Ferrari has asked to exercise the right of revision against the five second penalty inflicted on Carlos Sainz by the Stewards of the Course in Australia following the contact in the third start between the SF-23 number 55 and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso which ended in a spin. The penalty due to the final parade behind the Safety Car after the third red flag of the day excluded Sainz from the points and at the moment Ferrari have a meager haul of 26 points in the Constructors’ standings, a harvest less than that of the SF-1000 of 2020 after three races.

To ‘reopen’ the case relating to the sanction of Sainz it is necessary that in the hearing of Tuesday 18 April new relevant elements emerge which were not available to the Stewards at the time the decision was made to penalize the Ferrari driverguilty in the interpretation of the Commissioners of having made the wrong references when braking, hitting his compatriot.

Vasseur looking for reinforcements

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has received the go-ahead from president John Elkann and managing director Benedetto Vigna to go hunting for prestigious figures for the upcoming seasons. fill the gaps in the technical organization chart of the Scuderia Ferrari. Vasseur has in fact declared that he has already identified a department that needs reinforcements without going into too much detail. Adrian Newey is not on the market as Red Bull team principal Christian Horner reiterated, but it is safe to expect signings from Ferrari in the coming weeks.