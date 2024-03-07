By Carlo Platella

Ferrari heads towards the second race of the season in Jeddah without having yet clarified the origin of the brake problems suffered in the opening round in Bahrain. Charles Leclerc was slowed down by a significant temperature difference between the left and right front brakes, a problem also suffered to a lesser extent by Carlos Sainz. During the week, Brembo technicians, Ferrari's partner in the development and supply of the braking system, analyzed the available elements, ruling out a defect in their components.

No warnings in tests

On the eve of the race in Saudi Arabia, the Italian company released a statement regarding the problems encountered on the Reds in the inaugural race: “With reference to what happened during Saturday's race in Bahrain, we confirm that this is a new situation that occurred during the race and not found either during the tests or during the preliminary activity at the start of the championship. The analyzes carried out by the engineers after the Bahrain GP did not highlight any particular anomalies on the braking system components.”

“Ferrari and Brembo are working together to completely clarify the technical picture; in the meantime the supplier supports the team as always, agreeing on solutions to remedy the problem encountered during the race in Bahrain”. After the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Brembo and Ferrari will have two weeks to investigate, before returning to the track in the middle of the month in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

Leclerc calm

The yellow is still far from being resolved, but there is no concern at Ferrari on the eve of the Jeddah race. Charles Leclerc returned to the topic during the press conference in Saudi Arabia: “We have mainly focused on the brakes in the last few days, but we feel ready. […] The problem cost us a lot in terms of time, especially in the first half of the racewhen it was very difficult to ride: I don't expect it to happen again this weekend.”