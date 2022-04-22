Ferrari, the news has been confirmed by the Maranello house

The Covid and the war in Ukraineone storm perfect hits the historic Italian car manufacturer: the Ferrari withdrew 2,200 sport cars of luxury from China for a brake problem. The news of the Chinese authority, quoted by the Bloomberg agency was confirmed by the house of Maranello.

The release specifies that “vehicles covered by this recall have the potential to increase the risk of brake fluid leaks, resulting in reduced braking performance or brake failure, as the brake fluid reservoir cap does not provide adequate ventilation required to maintain atmospheric pressure in the reservoir. There are security risks. ”

“There safety and the well-being of our customers they are our priority. We operate according to strict safety and security guidelines to ensure that the correct systems and procedures are always in place, “the automaker stressed again.

In the note of Ferrari International Trading (Shanghai) reads that it “will replace the fuel filler cap free of charge brake fluid for vehicles falling within the scope of the recall; and will reprogram the instrumentation to update the warning message when the brake fluid level is too low. ”

Finally, the Maranello house underlines that “the cars affected by the withdrawalstarting from May 30, 2022, there will be 458 Italia, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale A, 458 Spider, 488 GTB and 488 Spider produced between 2 March 2010 and 12 March 2019, for a total of 2222 vehicles “.

Immediate negative reaction in Bag: leaves 3.5% on the ground at the end of the session.

