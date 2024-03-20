Ferrari is busy preparing for the transition to fully electric supercars. Sometime in June this year, the brand will open a new factory hall in Maranello where electric motors, batteries and inverters will be developed for the first Ferrari EV. We can expect the electric Ferrari sometime at the end of 2025. That electric car will make enough noise, just like all other Ferrari cars.

Ferrari boss Benedetto Vigna talks the American way CNBC about the car brand's future plans. About the sound of an electric Ferrari, he says: “If you know the technology, you know you can do a lot of things with electric cars.” Could Vigna here indicate a system where you can select different engine sounds?

Vigna adds: 'When we build a Ferrari, we look at performance, design, handling and durability.' The low consumption of the supercars is of course one of the things that first comes to mind when you think of Ferrari, right? The word 'emotion' is never far away when it comes to electric cars that make noise. Not so with Vigna: 'When we talk about luxury cars like our cars, we are talking about the emotion we convey to the customer.'

This is what Ferrari's EV will look like according to ChatGPT | Photo: © Dall-E / Open AI

In two years there will be more EVs from Ferrari than petrol cars

The Ferrari board really thinks that models with an electric motor will dominate in sales. By 2026, 60 percent of sales must consist of electric and hybrid cars. But let's look on the bright side: another 40 percent of Ferrari sales would therefore be pure petrol cars.