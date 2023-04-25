Two races in Italy, but Ferrari doesn’t win

Fasting of world titles since 2008 in constructors, Ferrari fans have been waiting five decades for the return of the iris to Maranello and they were confident in 2023 as the season of recovery, after last year’s double place of honor.

The start of the championship does not seem to keep the intentions of the winter and after just three grands prix it seems rather unlikely that the SF-23 will allow Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to fight for the title, especially after seeing the strength of Red Bull .

The championship standings don’t lie and fourth place among the constructors seems to reflect the current level of competitiveness of the Reds. 97 points away from the championship lead and with Leclerc only tenth among the drivers. In short, the start was certainly not memorable and it is hoped that the course will be reversed with the updates scheduled on the single-seater, to do well in the course of the championship, which still sees twenty GPs on the calendar. Two of which will be held in Italy, with the stage of Imola scheduled for the weekend of 19-21 May and that of Monza on 1-3 September.

Sticchi Damiani’s alarm

The president of ACI, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, is actively working to try to keep the Italian Grand Prix on the calendar beyond 2025, invoking economic aid that can allow the racetrack to continue hosting the world championship race and assuming unlikely the preservation of two stages in our country.

Stick Damiani also intervened in RadioRaito the program Politics in the ball emphasizing how public response for the Imola and Monza races was below expectations: “We have to keep our commitments with F1 e ticket sales for the two races are not going as well as hoped. Ferrari’s performance is decisive: when it goes well, the peaks of purchases rise”.